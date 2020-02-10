The word of the day is Parasite after the South Korean film swept the 2020 Oscars, but this week also marks the premiere of the next film in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy on Netflix — and it turns out the two have a really cute connection.

Although To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You comes out this week, the cast and crew actually filmed the third and final movie in the trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, immediately after shooting the second film. Part of the third movie was filmed in Seoul, South Korea, and To All the Boys author Jenny Han was on location for those shoots and struck up a conversation with a production assistant who was driving her to set on the first day. Han was geeking out about Bong Joon Ho, the South Korean director she believed was destined for an Oscar for his new film, Parasite. The production assistant played coy and asked if Bong was famous in America, to which Han replied he was the most famous Korean director of the moment. It wasn't until the end of the day when Han asked the PA, Hyomin, what his parents did that she found out Bong Joon Ho was actually his father.

The author tweeted about the incredible exchange on Monday morning following Parasite's historic night, and it's the actual best.

The first day I went on and on about Bong Joon Ho and how he was gonna win an Oscar for his new movie Parasite. I spent at least half an hour talking about Okja alone. The PA said, oh is he famous in America? I said oh yeah. The most famous Korean director of the moment! — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 10, 2020

We were passing Bongeunsa temple, and my PA's last name was Bong too, and I go, wow so many Bongs today! — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 10, 2020

At the end of the day, we're like, so what do your parents do? He says my mom is a homemaker, my dad is a director. I go, oh? Would I know of his work? (I have no idea why I asked this question bc I hate when people ask it of me! Like how do I know if you know my work?!) — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 10, 2020

There is a slight pause from the driver's seat and he says, um...a movie called Mother? And...Memories of Murder?

When I tell you I screamed. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 10, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂 I called him a 배신자, which means betrayer. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 10, 2020

Hyomin is a talented filmmaker in his own right, and just as generous as his dad. He was my guest at the P.S. I Still Love You premiere and he was super happy to go, even though he's been doing fancy Oscars stuff all month for Parasite. 😭 — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 10, 2020

Anyway I love Hyomin, I love his dad, I love Korea! 🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷 — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 10, 2020

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You debuts Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix. Parasite is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.