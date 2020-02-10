The word of the day is Parasite after the South Korean film swept the 2020 Oscars, but this week also marks the premiere of the next film in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy on Netflix — and it turns out the two have a really cute connection.

Although To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You comes out this week, the cast and crew actually filmed the third and final movie in the trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, immediately after shooting the second film. Part of the third movie was filmed in Seoul, South Korea, and To All the Boys author Jenny Han was on location for those shoots and struck up a conversation with a production assistant who was driving her to set on the first day. Han was geeking out about Bong Joon Ho, the South Korean director she believed was destined for an Oscar for his new film, Parasite. The production assistant played coy and asked if Bong was famous in America, to which Han replied he was the most famous Korean director of the moment. It wasn't until the end of the day when Han asked the PA, Hyomin, what his parents did that she found out Bong Joon Ho was actually his father.

The author tweeted about the incredible exchange on Monday morning following Parasite's historic night, and it's the actual best.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You debuts Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix. Parasite is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.