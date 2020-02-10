Hollywood's biggest night is over, ending with a history-making upset as Bong Joon Ho's Parasite capped its Oscars winning streak by nabbing the trophy for Best Picture, becoming the first non-English language film to ever win the category.

Other big winners at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards included Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor in Joker, Renée Zellweger for Best Actress in Judy, and Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress in Netflix's Marriage Story. That's not to mention the winners we care about most: the stars who slayed on the red carpet and the presenters and performers who stole the show on the Oscars stage.

Here's everything you missed at the 2020 Oscars.

Laura Dern Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

It seems like the acting awards are sewn up going into the Academy Awards, but anything can happen on Hollywood's biggest night. Find out who prevails over surprisingly contentious categories like Best Production Design and Best Costume Design and takes home the big prizes with the full winners list.

Before the show actually kicks off, we get to play fashion critic as the nominees, presenters, and performers walk the red carpet. Two-tone ensembles seemed to be the theme of the evening, but some A-listers were able to make that memo work better than others. There were also a few, like Spike Lee and Natalie Portman, who decided to make a statement with their red carpet looks, and we give them a huge round of applause in our roundup of the best and worst dressed stars at the Oscars.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Even the most devoted awards fans will tell you that watching all three and a half hours of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards is kind of a lot. We know that most of you would rather watch the internet watch the Oscars (it's funnier, way less awkward, and it has no commercials), and the best way to do that is with all the best GIFs from the show. Here's an Oscars GIF recap of the best speeches, funniest jokes, and show-stopping moments.

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

The Oscars went host-free for the second year in a row, and once again was better for it. Janelle Monáe's musical number and a couple of minutes of jokes from top-tier past hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock were more than enough to fill the room with energy and fun. The performance featured cameos from Billy Porter and Florence Pugh's flower gown from Midsommar, which Monáe wore during her rousing performance - and she managed to inject a little bit of social commentary into the middle of it. Read the full review of the Oscars opening monologue performance.

Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite Photo: NEON CJ Entertainment

Haven't seen this year's Academy Awards nominees? Want to know what the fuss is all about? We've done the legwork for you. Here's your digital guide to when, where, and how to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies.

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Yes, that just happened! Bong Joon Ho's Parasite just took home the Oscar for Best Picture, becoming the first film not in English to win in that category. Parasite won four of the six awards for which it was nominated, the largest haul of the night. It's the first South Korean film to win an Oscar, and the first winner of the International Feature Film award, which was known as Best Foreign Language Film until this year. Read more about Parasite's history-making Oscar win.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix has been giving a lot of great speeches during awards season this year as he collected his trophies on the way to a Best Actor Oscar. On Sunday night, Phoenix was once again victorious for his work in Joker and gave a speech about inequality, justice, compassion, and more... and it only went slightly off the rails. Phoenix used his speech to make a statement about cancel culture as well as pay tribute to his late brother, River. Read Joaquin Phoenix's entire Best Actor Oscars acceptance speech here.

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Billie Eilish sang a cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" as the producers, actors, writers, and other members of the movie business who had passed in the last year scrolled across the screen, and it was an incredibly emotional tribute. Watch Billie Eilish's Oscars In Memoriam performance here.

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

As one of the nominees for Best Original Song, Frozen II's"Into the Unknown" obviously nabbed a performance at the Oscars, but what you might not have expected was to hear so many voices joining Idina Menzel's on stage. In an awesome nod to the international success of Frozen and its sequel, voice actresses from around the world also voiced Elsa joined Menzel on stage to accompany her in the song. Watch Idina Menzel's Oscars performance here.

Photo: MARK RALSTON, AFP via Getty Images

This year's Oscars boasted one of the most random — but also most welcome — surprises of all time: an Eminem performance. Yes, Marshall Mathers decided to drop some bars at the award ceremony, appearing from a trap door and serving up a full-on performance of his Academy Award-winning 2003 hit from 8-Mile. Here's why...

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brad Pitt has largely sidestepped political statements in favor of self-deprecating jokes throughout his awards season sweep this year, but that all changed during Sunday night's Oscars when he took the stage to accept his trophy for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a pointed dig at Senate Republicans...

Photo: Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Natalie Portman hasn't been shy about championing female directors during awards season, and she took it to a new level for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. In a fashion-forward move, Portman incorporated the names of female directors into her outfit for the evening. What appear to be buttons or just intricate lace details on the lapels of Portman's cape are actually elegantly stitched names of female directors who were not nominated for Oscars at this year's ceremony.

Hair Love began with a Kickstarter campaign and culminated with an Oscar win. The pic was honored with the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film on Sunday night. Former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed Hair Love, joined the film industry following his football retirement in 2007 after playing for a number of teams including the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. He dedicated the Oscar win to Kobe Bryant, who won in the same category two years ago.

