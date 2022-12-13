Amazon Prime Video: Bones and All Is Now Available To Stream at Home

While you can still watch it in theaters, Bones and All is now available to stream too -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home."

Released in mid-Nov. 2022, the coming-of-age drama was a hit with film critics earning a 74 Metascore, while general audiences were favorable to the movie too with a 7.4 user score at Metacritic. Bones and All also received a modest $13 million worldwide box office, so the arthouse horror movie is still finding its audience. And with it now available to stream at home, the movie will surely grow its watchers.

If you don't want to go to the movies for the one, Bones and All can now be streamed in 4K Ultra HD for $20 as a rental on Prime Video.

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, Bones and All United Artists Releasing/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Suspiria (2018), Call Me By Your Name), Bones and All follows Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman coming to terms with her cannibalistic lifestyle and then goes on a journey throughout the American Midwest in search for her mother. Along the way, she meets a long string of travelers, including the creepy Sully (Mark Rylance), a fellow eater who teaches her how to hone her skills as a cannibal, and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), another eater who falls in love with her.

The movie also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, and Jake Horowitz.

Meanwhile, Bones and All is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to rent for $20 on Vudu and Google Play Movies & TV.

