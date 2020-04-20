With most of the world still on lockdown, every day has been a smoke-filled haze for some staying home in self-quarantine while we shelter from the coronavirus pandemic. That gets magnified 420x for the unofficial stoner holiday April 20 (4/20), and there's never been a better day to stay home, have a full devil's lettuce salad, and watch some TV through bloodshot eyes (provided it's legal in your state, of course).

So, if you are observing this buzzed-about day, we want you to stay safe — and not trip while figuring out what freakishly appropriate shows to enjoy with your buds. Here are some 4/20-friendly programs you can watch that are straight fire.

Looking for more? Here are a bajillion more TV recommendations, organized by genre, mood, and platform.





Nothing gets those THC receptors dancing like a good catchy tune, and HBO's musical comedy Flight of the Conchords is stacked with them. The show follows a pair of New Zealanders trying to get their two-man act a major record deal in New York City while also overcoming the social awkwardness of not being the coolest guys (even though they're actually VERY cool). The songs, ranging from hip-hop to rock to folk to soul, are accompanied by some sweet music videos, but the chemistry between Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement makes the whole series one of HBO's best comedies ever.

How to watch: HBO NOW, HBO GO





You'd have to be high to revisit the awkward years of middle school, and PEN15 does just that in all its full, embarrassing glory. Grown-ass, adult comedians Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play 13-year-old versions of themselves — complete with bowl haircuts and braces — being besties in 7th grade and trying to get in with the cool kids, all of whom are played by actual tween actors. It's a gag that never gets old, but the first season comes packed with tons of heart and humor just in case.

How to watch: Hulu





Longtime real-life pals Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg may seem to have little in common on the surface, but these two have at least one big shared passion: baking. Their "evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation, and fun where nothing is off limits," as the description goes, finds them cooking and talking smack with a diverse roster of celeb guests that includes Amber Rose, rapper Rick Ross, and Seth Rogen.

How to watch: VH1.com





Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward's newest is a trippy, universe-surfing animated series about a podcaster who travels through the multiverse interviewing subjects about their specialties. Using audio from the Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast and adding a weird, animated world around it, The Midnight Gospel is basically Rick & Morty meets Dr. Katz. It's the perfect drop for 4/20: a colorful and comically intellectual escape, if the mood-enhancers you take to appreciate the visuals allow your brain to follow it (go sativa, not indica, on this one).

How to watch: Netflix (Note: This premieres at midnight on Monday, April 20.)





If you've got some of that cerebral, reflective sticky-icky, it's time to call The Guy. He's a weed dealer in New York City, and his business excursions to provide the Big Bong Apple's denizens with kush fill this odd slice-of-life anthology that celebrates the vibrant characters of the city. It's funny, euphoric, and eccentric. This is already one of the best undiscovered gems on TV when you're sober, but it's next level when you're next level.

How to watch: HBO





Everybody's favorite New York City hot-mess-fest duo Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) are always getting themselves into wacky situations, due in part to their frequently altered mind states. The beloved comedy signed off for good in 2019, but it's still a perfect partner for a day like today.

How to watch: Comedy Central, Hulu





All the rapid-fire ridiculousness of completely idiotic comedy classics like Airplane and The Naked Gun is packed into TBS's seriously silly cop show produced by Steve and Nancy Carell and features Rashida Jones and her corps of total dumbasses (including Jere Burns, Deon Cole and Hayes MacArthur) delivering demented dialogue, sophomoric humor and spit-take worthy slapstick gags with a straight face.

How to watch: Hulu





FX's spectacular Marvel adaptation from the fertile mind of Noah Hawley is far out and trippy — prime 4/20 material. With wild dance sequences and journeys to other planes of consciousness, it may be hard to follow — sober or otherwise. But at least you won't be the only one in the room saying, "Ummmm, whaaaaaaaaat?"

How to watch: Hulu





The enduring 4/20 classic. And while creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone might've struggled with how exactly to move forward after that day reality officially became more bizarre than their completely insane universe, the show may be needed now more than ever.

How to watch: Comedy Central, Hulu