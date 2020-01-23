Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Jan 24-30.

This week, Netflix revealed a silly new method of disclosing viewer numbers. The streamer changed what counts as a view from 70 percent of a single episode or movie — kind of a dubious measurement itself — to two measly minutes, which is preposterous. Soon Netflix is going to be claiming that 74 billion people watched its documentary about cabbage farmers in Madagascar. Numbers don't mean anything anymore. But TV Guide keeps it real in our Netflix coverage. What we say are the two biggest releases this week — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 and nature docuseries Night On Earth — are the two biggest releases this week. You can report that to your shareholders.

All titles are out Friday, Jan. 24 unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Releases

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Season 3

In Part 3 (this show is too hip to say "Season 3"), Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) will try to rescue her boyfriend, Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), from hell, where he's trapped because Lucifer is inhabiting his body. But Lucifer getting deposed from the throne of hell has unforeseen consequences, with the whole dark cosmos knocked out of alignment, and Sabrina will have to become the queen of hell to try to keep things under control. A new character named Prince Caliban (Sam Corlett) keeps things fresh and interesting as he tries to take dominion over hell, and the show remains as visually interesting and emotionally satisfying as ever. You could say Sabrina's chillin' like a supervillain, but you shouldn't.

Night on Earth, Season 1

The producers of Blue Planet are back with a new nature documentary with an exciting twist: the whole thing is shot at night. New technology gives us a never-before-seen vantage point for what goes on after dark on the savanna, in the woods, and at the bottom of the ocean. It shares its title with a Jim Jarmusch movie about taxi drivers. (Wednesday, Jan. 29 / Trailer)

Everything Else

The Ranch, Part 8

The Ranch, like Sabrina, splits its seasons into "Parts," which is why this show is in its eighth (and final) part but only premiered in 2016. The Ashton Kutcher-led blue-collar comedy was always a little more serious than you would expect it to be, and it will surely end with as many tears as laughs. Don't expect Rooster to show up for a final send-off, though. Danny Masterson is done.

A Sun

This understated Taiwanese film tells the story of a family dealing with the incarceration of their youngest child. (Trailer)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Netflix's expensive History Channel-type series tells the story of Mehmed the Conqueror's sack of Constantinople in 1453 through a mix of reenactments and talking-head interviews. It's in English, but will be very popular in Turkey. (Trailer)

Vir Das: For India

Vir Das is one of India's top English-language comics, and is due for international attention. This special might get it. Watch this trailer and tell me you're not curious about what his Mother Theresa joke will be. (Sunday, Jan. 26 / Trailer)

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Is Alex Fernández really el mejor comediante del mundo? Watch this special and decide for yourself! (Tuesday, Jan. 28 / Trailer)

Frères Ennemis

Also known as Close Enemies. A cop and a drug dealer who grew up in the same rough neighborhood reluctantly team up to solve a murder in this French crime thriller. (Wednesday, Jan. 29 / Trailer)

Next in Fashion, Season 1

Netflix's take on Project Runway, hosted by Tan France and Alexa Chung. (Wednesday, Jan. 29 / Trailer)

Omniscient, Season 1

In a society in which everyone has a designated drone watching their every move, a young woman tries to solve her father's murder, which for some reason wasn't accounted for in the surveillance system. Sci-fi conspiracy thriller fans will enjoy this Brazilian series. (Wednesday, Jan. 29 / Trailer)

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

This Japanese reality series in which singles pile into a pink bus in search of love and adventure heads to Africa for its latest season. (Thursday, Jan. 30 / Trailer)

The Stranger, Season 1

When a stranger makes a shocking claim about his wife that turns out to be true, a family man finds himself at the center of a violent mystery. It stars Richard Armitage and Hannah John-Kamen and is based on a novel by best-selling writer Harlan Coben. (Thursday, Jan. 30 / Trailer)

