It's a pretty light week on Netflix, with just nine new releases. But one of those releases is Season 2 of Altered Carbon, which may or may not be one of Netflix's most popular shows, but is certainly one of its most expensive. Other highlights include teen dramedy I Am Not Okay With This, and a CGI remake of a movie '90s kids definitely saw but might not remember in detail.

All titles are out Friday, Feb. 21 unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Releases

Altered Carbon, Season 2

After a nearly two-year break, this extravagant sci-fi show is back for its second season. The cyberpunk adaptation mostly sticks with the same hyperviolent detective-story-with-complicated-sci-fi-stuff format from Season 1, but Anthony Mackie takes over the role of Takeshi Kovacs from Joel Kinnaman, because in Altered Carbon consciousnesses can be uploaded into different bodies. (He's still played in flashbacks by Will Yun Lee.) If you need a refresher about what happened in Season 1, we have you covered. And if you want to just start with Season 2, we have you covered on how to do that, too. We even have a glossary of terms to help you understand its complicated dialogue. We have everything you could ever want to know about Altered Carbon, should you choose to watch it. (Thursday, Feb. 27)

I Am Not Okay With This, Season 1

IT and Sharp Objects' Sophia Lillis stars in this coming-of-age dramedy about a teenage girl who, on top of dealing with normal teenage problems, has telekinetic powers she doesn't quite know how to control. It's a nice little show grounded in a unique sense of place (though not that unique, as it uses the exact same Pittsburgh area filming location as a CBS All Access show called One Dollar). It's based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, who also wrote The End of the F***ing World, and directed by Jonathan Entwistle, who also directed that Netflix adaptation, so it obviously has a similar feel to that dark, tightly constructed teen dramedy. (Trailer / Wednesday, Feb. 26)

Everything Else

Gentefied, Season 1

Mexican American cousins experience mixed emotions when they take over their grandfather's failing taqueria in a rapidly gentrifying part of Los Angeles. By making the restaurant appealing to people from outside their community, are they complicit in the gentrification of their own neighborhood? It's an interesting question this dramedy asks.

Babies, Season 1

This is sort of formatted like a nature doc, except the animals it's following are human babies. It's cute and educational! (Trailer)

Glitch Techs, Season 1

This animated show is part of Nickelodeon's deal supplying original content for Netflix. It's about two teenagers who get a really cool after-school job: capturing monsters that glitched their way out of video games and into the real world. (Trailer)

Puerta 7, Season 1

The newly hired chief of security for a football club tries to break up the culture of hooliganism and organized crime surrounding it in this Argentine crime thriller. (Trailer)

System Crasher

Nine-year-old Benni is so violent that her mother can't take care of her, so she's placed in the care of a child services worker who understands her. It's an emotionally harrowing German indie about a little girl who just wants to be loved but can't express it. (Trailer)

Followers, Season 1

This series explores the trials and tribulations of young women living in Tokyo and working in the city's vibrant fashion industry, which is increasingly and dangerously dependent on social media. Director Mika Ninagawa has a very distinct visual style, and uses colors in a really interesting way. (Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 27)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution

This is a CGI remake of the very first Pokémon movie, which came out in America way back in 1999 and I went to see with my mom, who fell asleep. I was so offended that she would fall asleep during a movie so perfect. Ash, Misty, and Brock fight Mewtwo, the world's most powerful Pokémon, who was created in a lab and resents his creators and wants to subjugate humanity with his superior intellect. (Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 27)

