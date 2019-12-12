Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Dec. 13-19.

It's an uncharacteristically light week for Netflix new releases, with only seven originals coming online the whole week. The biggest release is the Michael Bay-directed, Ryan Reynolds-starring action flick 6 Underground, which arrives on Friday, and then not much else. It seems like Netflix is saving a lot of stuff to release during the week between Christmas and New Year's. Understandable. Maybe you can use this week to catch up on some of the streamer's Oscar contenders, like The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Dolemite Is My Name.

The Biggest Releases

6 Underground

Shameless blockbuster director Michael Bay is back in prime form with this quippy action movie that feels like a throwback to the '90s and early '00s when big, proudly dumb action movies ruled the box office instead of big, fake-smart superhero movies. Ryan Reynolds stars as a man who assembles a team of operators to enact vigilante justice on a geopolitical scale. They've all been declared dead and have left barely any trace on the world, which means they're free to do whatever it takes to achieve their goal of taking out an evil dictator. The supporting cast includes Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, and Dave Franco. (Friday, Dec. 13)

Soundtrack, Season 1

This is a This Is Us-ian romantic drama with a very gimmicky gimmick: It's a musical, but the characters don't sing, they lip sync to pop songs that already exist. The premiere features musical numbers set to songs by Sia and Amy Winehouse, among others. It's a little confusing. What are the rules of this fantasy universe? Are the characters supposed to be singing? Does Sia exist in the world of Soundtrack? I have so many questions! Callie Hernandez, Jahmil French, and Jenna Dewan star as Angelenos with big dreams but difficult circumstances who believe in the redemptive powers of love and music. It's a lot — creator Joshua Safran's signature mood, as he has previously worked on Gossip Girl, Smash, and Quantico, shows which were proudly "a lot" — but it's cute. (Trailer / Wednesday, Dec. 18)

Everything Else

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Ronny Chieng is from Malaysia, and in this very funny special he observes American culture from the perspective of a non-American who lives here. Americans be lovin' Amazon Prime, amirite? (Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 17)

Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

This riveting documentary tells a story that could only happen on the internet: After a mysterious man posts sadistic videos of animal abuse online, amateur sleuths try to track him down. As his crimes escalate, so does the manhunt, until it reaches its horrifying conclusion. This true crime doc is not for the squeamish. (Trailer / Wednesday, Dec. 18)

After the Raid

This documentary explores the effects a large ICE raid has on a small Tennessee town, from the families separated to the priest who finally sees the emptiness and cruelty of Trump's anti-immigrant policies when his parish is torn apart. (Trailer / Thursday, Dec. 19)

Ultraviolet, Season 2

The Ultraviolet vigilante hacker group investigates more crimes and has tension with their counterparts in the actual police in Season 2 of this Polish thriller. (Trailer / Dec. 19)

Twice Upon a Time, Season 1

Strong "Charlie Kaufman sans whimsy" vibes from this French series in which a man gets a mysterious box with time-travelly properties that helps him win back his ex. The aspect ratio changes depending on what timeline they're in. (Trailer / Thursday, Dec. 19)

