11 Great Movies to Stream This Summer

As theaters remain in a transitional period post-pandemic (and as SAG-AFTRA continues to strike in order to ensure that actors earn a living wage), it feels important to note that a lot of great movies have come out recently. Bizarre trips like They Cloned Tyrone, big blockbusters like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and quiet gems like Aftersun have all recently become available across various streaming platforms, meaning you can check these out from the comfort of your own home.

With this list, we're focusing on the recent streaming releases that we've been loving. Here are TV Guide's recommendations for the movies worth watching right now.

Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, Infinity Pool NEON

In case the name "Cronenberg" didn't tip you off, you should know that Infinity Pool is a bizarre and often disturbing film. (The director, Brandon Cronenberg, is the son of the king of body horror, David Cronenberg.) It follows a vacationing married couple, played by Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman, who, after an accident, begin to discover the dark, twisted secrets hidden beyond the walls of their resort. It's difficult to say much without spoiling everything, but this is certainly a movie that will stick with you long after it ends. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Sydney Sweeney, Reality HBO

In this crime drama, Sydney Sweeney plays former NSA translator and whistleblower Reality Winner, who leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Directed by Tina Satter, who also wrote the acclaimed play the film is based on, Reality takes place on the day of Winner's arrest, but what makes it unique is the fact that all of the film's dialogue is lifted directly from a transcript of the FBI audio recording of the interrogation. In his review for TV Guide, Jordan Hoffman called it "unusual and artfully made." -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Nimona Netflix

This charming animated movie about not putting labels on people may seem pretty typical, but it relays that message well and is the rare family-friendly film to embrace LGBTQ+ themes. (The film was reportedly delayed multiple times and eventually canceled in 2021 by boneheaded Disney leadership because of its LGBTQ+ storyline, before being revived by Annapurna and Netflix.) Based on the award-winning graphic novel by ND Stevenson, Nimona features Riz Ahmed as the voice of a disgraced knight whose only chance at redemption is a rambunctious, shapeshifting teenager (Chloë Grace Moretz). Set in a world that evokes science-fiction and D&D fantasy, it's a feast for the eyes, but it's your heart that will feel the fullest by the end. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun A24

One of the best movies of 2022, Aftersun divides its timeline between two distinct periods in a woman's (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall as an adult) life. One part of the story is set during a Turkish vacation she took with her depressed father (Paul Mescal) when she was 11, and the other is set 20 years later as she reflects on that trip, and their relationship, after becoming a mother. It's a quiet heartbreaker made all the more remarkable by the fact that it's writer-director Charlotte Wells' first feature film. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with Creed III, the first movie set in the Rocky cinematic universe to not feature Sylvester Stallone. Even without Rocky, there's a lot of promise in Jordan's vision, which sees his titular Adonis Creed, now retired, going back into the ring to face off against a troubled friend from his past (Jonathan Majors). -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Bama Rush Max

I'll never fully understand the allure of the Greek system at our institutions of higher learning, and this documentary film from filmmaker Rachel Fleit only confirms the toxic environment of fraternities and sororities. But Bama Rush, inspired by the explosion of interest in Rush Week at the University of Alabama thanks to going viral on TikTok in 2021, follows four young women as they go after their social dream of joining the college's exclusive sororities and explain why it's so important to them. It's not always a convincing argument, but it's always fascinating as it looks at social status, social media, and the absurd pressures young women face today. —Tim Surette [Trailer]

David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane Chris Harris/Searchlight Pictures

This cute rom-com film set in the London neighborhoods of Peckham and Brixton has a tried-and-true setup — two people reeling from bad breakups have a chance encounter with each other, and you know the rest — but it's presented in a dazzling, magnetic way thanks to director Raine Allen Miller. Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (Industry's David Jonsson) are twentysomethings who use their new friendship to deal with their exes over the course of a day, and who knows, maybe they will fall for each other. Who knows!?!? -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Paramount Pictures

Expecting a good time while watching the famous tabletop role-playing game come to life is hardly a roll of the dice. This movie is always entertaining, moving forward with a combination of adventure, action, humor, and decent special effects. Chris Pine plays a rogue on the run looking for some nerdy object (a magical helm, a tablet that can bring back the dead, some stuff like that, it doesn't matter), and he's accompanied by other D&D classes, like Michelle Rodriguez's barbarian, Justice Smith's sorcerer, Sophia Lillis' shapeshifting druid, and Regé-Jean Page's paladin. Its focus on fun means anyone can enjoy it, even those who don't know what a gelatinous cube is. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega, They Cloned Tyrone Parrish Lewis/Netflix

It would be a shame if They Cloned Tyrone got lost in the Netflix shuffle. The sci-fi mystery is director Juel Taylor's feature film debut, and boasts a trio of standout lead performances from John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, playing three people thrown together by circumstance who, after a shooting in their neighborhood, find themselves wrapped up in an increasingly bizarre government conspiracy. Their search for answers leads them down an eerie path, and to say more would be a disservice to this funny, inventive film. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Priya Kansara, Polite Society Universal Pictures

There's no movie that can't be punched up with a little martial arts aided by wires and pulleys, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon style, right? This action comedy from We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor follows a young British-Pakistani woman who dreams of being a stuntwoman and has a sneaking suspicion that her sister's impending marriage to a hunk might mask her future in-laws' secretly terrible motives. Naturally, this leads to some Shaolin fight sequences, a plot that veers way off course yet still stays on brand with the nuttiness, and a delightful central story about the love between two sisters. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Mia Goth, Pearl A24

Ti West and Mia Goth's second installment of the X horror film series (the first film, March 2022's X, is also on Showtime) jumps back in time for some good old fashioned character study, breaking down how Goth's Pearl, one of the key players in X, became an axe-wielding murderer. Whereas X is a true slasher movie, Pearl isn't all that scary, choosing to dissect its lead's struggle with living on a farm in the early 1900s and her desire to leave the quiet life behind and become a screen starlet. Those opposing ideas eventually manifest in a lot of blood, but it's Goth mesmerizing performance and West's immaculate direction and love of classic cinema that are the real stars here. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



