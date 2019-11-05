Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

Halloween may be over, but we're still reveling in the fun as we look at these wonderful kids costumes from our 2019 Halloween costume contest with CNET and GameSpot. This was definitely the most difficult category to narrow down thanks to the plethora of adorable pictures submitted, from cute old ladies to terrifying interpretations of Pennywise.

From hundreds of submissions, we were able to trim the field to 54 finalists. After long deliberations, we had got down to seven runner-ups and then these incredible finalists who blew us away with their creativity.

Check out the poll below and vote for your favorite before Friday, Nov. 8 at at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The winner of this category will take home a $50 gift card for Halloweenconstumes.com; an Echo Dot Kids speaker; a Nintendo Switch Lite; and a $25 gift card for CBS All Access.

Don't forget to also check the finalists in the group, solo, and pets categories to help us choose this year's winners.

(Disclosure: TV Guide, CNET, and GameSpot are owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)