Halloween is over, but we still need your help picking the winner of the best individual Halloween costume from our 2019 contest with CNET and GameSpot.

After judging hundreds of submissions, we picked 25 runner-ups and had a fierce debate to come up with three finalists. Check out their costumes and use the poll below to vote for your favorite before Friday Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The winner of this category will take home prize packages that come with two $50 gift cards for Halloweenconstumes.com courtesy of Fun.com; a $25 gift card for CBS All Access; an Echo (3rd Gen); and a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Don't forget to also check the finalists in the group, kids, and pets categories to help us choose this year's winners.

(Disclosure: TV Guide, CNET, and GameSpot are owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)