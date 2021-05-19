These Are the Best Animated Shows for Adults to Watch on Netflix

BoJack Horseman, Rilakkuma and Kaoru, Disenchantment Netflix

Thanks to shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, Rick and Morty, and South Park, animation has become a medium that's just as popular with adults as it is with kids. That said, it's not all raunchy or geared toward dude-bros; there are animated shows out there for everyone, from the smart female-centered comedy of Tuca & Bertie to the family comfort of Bob's Burgers.

Netflix has put out an impressive range of adult-friendly cartoons, anime, and even some more experimental forms of animation. The streamer is also using the medium to tell imaginative, honest stories about subjects like mental health and puberty in favorites like BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth. Here are some of Netflix's best options for grown-up fans of animation.

To get this out of the way: Yes, Avatar: The Last Airbender was a show that aired in Nickelodeon's Saturday morning cartoon lineup. But the series has had a massive renaissance since it was added to Netflix earlier this summer, and it's not difficult to see why. Avatar is set in a world divided into four nations, each represented by their connection to a different element — the Fire Nation, the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, and the Air Nomads. It's a world plagued by war and ruled the totalitarian Fire Nation, and only one 12-year-old kid, Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the last person alive capable of manipulating (or, as it's referred to in show, bending) all four elements, can put an end to it. The story and animation are captivating at any age, but Avatar also has a pretty evergreen relevance rare for a kids' show, dealing with very real, very adult themes like genocide, classism, and rebelling against a militaristic, fascist society. - Allison Picurro







If the anthropomorphic world of BoJack Horseman was seen through the eyes of a Japanese anime, featured animals devouring each other, and was turned into a terrifying murder mystery filled with metaphors about gender and power, then, uhhh, it wouldn't really be BoJack Horseman at all, would it? It would be Beastars, a twisted and fascinating Netflix anime about a world filled with animals living as humans and under a treaty that dictates predators don't eat prey... until an alpaca is brutally murdered by someone who can no longer resist his carnivorous urges. A wolf takes it upon himself to solve the murder, and befriends a cute little rabbit along the way. Feelings emerge, but are they romantic or something more sinister? WHO THINKS OF THIS STUFF!?!?! - Tim Surette







There's nothing scarier than going through the disorienting, awkward, and downright disgusting process of puberty, but Big Mouth manages to make the whole thing pretty hilarious while keeping it raunchy. By personifying things like hormones and hair follicles from down there into real monsters, the show gives new life to all the body changes and sudden urges that make growing up so, um, hard. There are four seasons plus one Valentine's Day special on Netflix as of February 2021, but the streamer must love what it's seen because there will be a lot more to come; Netflix renewed the series through Season 6.







This violent, visually stunning series is a fresh take on Greek mythology, following a young man who learns he's the son of Zeus and has to fight off an army of demons. Along the way, classic gods face off in an epic battle. At its most gruesome, Blood of Zeus might even remind you of Starz's Spartacus. It's intense, poetic, and way too bloody for the kiddos — but for adult fans of anime or Greek myths, it's the nectar of the gods. -Kelly Connolly







What happens when animals take over the world? Why, they act just like us, of course! BoJack Horseman centers on an aging former sitcom star who is jaded by the whole Hollywood institution and his floundering fame and takes it out on everyone he comes across. Thanks to its bonkers visual gags, sharp dialogue, and some surprisingly touching moments of emotional introspection, the show is worth sticking with.

Fans of the hit video game Castlevania were in for a treat when Netflix decided to give it the anime treatment, with all the requisite violence and adult language the dark subject matter deserved. The series centers on a vampire-hunter who aims to stop Dracula from taking out his vengeance over his martyred wife on everyone in his path, and the action scenes alone make this one well worth the watch. Season 3 is being hailed as its finest yet, and a fourth season is on the way.







Matt Groening brings his signature style to the very distant past with Disenchantment, a medieval fantasy series about the misadventures of a wayward princess and her sidekicks, an elf and a demon. For those who have enjoyed the gentler situational comedy gags of The Simpsons andFuturamabut want to see them in a fantasy setting like Game of Thrones, the show is a must-watch.







As its title hints, F Is for Family plays fast and loose with the four-letter words, as it chronicles the gnawing frustrations and resulting rage episodes of its hilariously unhinged patriarch Frank Murphy (voiced by show co-creator Bill Burr). He's not always the most lovable guy on Earth — and you're bound to cringe at how uncomfortable he makes his long-suffering family at times — but beneath all the cynicism is a story with heart and lots of laughs.







Not all episodes of Love, Death & Robots are created equal, but the best ones are unforgettable. This adventures collection of sci-fi-inspired animated shorts runs the gamut in animated styles, and each has its own tone, from funny to violent to sexy. And yes, this show is seriously NSFW. The best episodes include the madcap "Alternate Histories," the silly-yet-bleak "When the Yogurt Took Over," and the steampunk anime treat "Good Hunting." For more, check out our full rundown on which episodes of Love, Death & Robots you shouldn't miss (and which you can skip). -Kelly Connolly







Those with a taste for oddball police comedies should get a kick out of Paradise PD, which is in the same vein as Roger Black and Waco O'Guin's other animated seriesBrickleberry, but with much more lewd and crude humor.







This stop-motion animation series aims straight for the feels. It centers on a woman named Kaoru (Lana Condor) who struggles with some very typical twenty-something problems, like an unsatisfying job and self-esteem issues, but who has a trio of living (but still quite cuddly) teddy bears — including the eponymous Rilakkuma — at home to help her through. As a bonus, Netflix is also currently streaming Aggretsuko, another story about a stationary character, this time a red panda from the world of Sanrio who finds her own unique ways of coping with the pratfalls of office life in her 20s.







Reality competition enthusiasts will no doubt get a kick out of Total Drama, a tongue-in-cheek parody series built in the image of Survivor. Even though it boasts a kid-friendly rating, there's enough suggestive dialogue and situations to make it a hoot for adults to enjoy as well. The Canadian cartoon series was even popular enough in its initial run to spawn two sequel series,The Ridonculous Race and Total DramaRama, both of which debuted in America on Cartoon Network.







Thanks to the vocal talents of Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish and the vibrant landscape of this animated original, the title birds in this new series create a hilarious lens for all manner of real-life experiences for women in their 30s. The BFFs deal with everything from tragedy to humiliation to addiction, while, yes, talking to anthropomorphic plants and riding in a caterpillar subway. The show was canceled at Netflix way too soon, but the good news is that it has now been picked up for Season 2 at Adult Swim! So after you check out Season 1 on Netflix, know that there's still more to come.

The English dub of this anime series features Lakeith Stanfield as the voice of the titular Yasuke, who is haunted by his violent past even as he tries to live a peaceful life. But, of course, that doesn't last for long, and the action picks up when Yasuke, a samurai warrior, is forced to pick up his sword to escort a little girl with mysteriously magical powers to her appointment with a special doctor who can help with her condition. Obviously, they're pursued on their journey by bad guys who want to harness the kid's power so they can do bad things with it, but it's not all completely dark. There's also a hilariously villainous robot mercenary who serves as great, dark comic relief even as he's, you know, trying to hunt down a child. -Allison Picurro

