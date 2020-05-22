After a crushing cancelation by Netflix despite a critically acclaimed first season, Tuca & Bertie will return for Season 2 on Adult Swim. Ten more episodes are headed our way sometime in 2021 with Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, and Steven Yuen all reprising their roles.

An adult animated comedy that mediates on the complexity of female friendships via two boisterous birds, Tuca & Bertie is high art expressed through psychedelic nipple graffiti. Lisa Hanawalt's ground-breaking series garnered critical acclaim for its thoughtful and inventive storylines around sexual harassment, toxic relationships, and dealing with shame. The grounded emotional storylines presented via anthropomorphic animals (and sometimes objects) starring in a stoner comedy made the series a must watch.

Via a statment, Hanawalt expressed her excitement to return to the world of Tuca & Bertie. "I've been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I'm thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation," said Hanawalt.

Tuca & Bertie Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.