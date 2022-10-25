Barbarian Is Now Available To Stream, Thanks To Amazon Prime Video

'Tis the season for horror and frights and one of the best horror movies of the year is now available to stream at home.

Right now, you can stream Barbarian via Prime Video. Released in September 2022, Barbarian has grown in popularity with film critics (Metascore 79) and general audiences (user score 7.1 at Metacritic), alike -- thanks to its chilling atmosphere, fun scares, twists and turns, and overall good time at the movies.

If you missed Barbarian in theaters, then now's your chance to watch the movie in 4K Ultra HD at home for $15 (or rent it for $4) at Prime Video.

Georgina Campbell, Barbarian 20th Century Studios

Directed by Zach Cregger (The Civil War on Drugs, The Whitest Kids U' Know), Barbarian follows Tess (Georgina Campbell), a young woman who books a Airbnb in a rough neighborhood in Detroit, only to find out that a mysterious man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) already booked the rental for the same night. She soon discovers that the rental property is much more than she bargained for.

The horror movie also features Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, Sara Paxton, and Kate Bosworth.

Prime Video isn't your thing? Barbarian is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $15 or to rent for $4 via Vudu.

