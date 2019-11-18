HBO has revealed the first teaser for Avenue 5, a new sci-fi comedy series from Veep creator Armando Iannucci, and it looks like Hugh Laurie is going to be the captain from hell in this space series. The Golden Globe winner, who starred in Veep as Tom James, leads this cheeky new series as Ryan Clark, the cavalier captain of the titular vacation vessel who seems to know just how to handle high-profile passengers and the big egos behind the scenes, like his company's billionaire brand owner Herman Judd (Josh Gad).

However, it's not going to be all smooth sailing for Clark and his crew. As the teaser reveals, there's going to be at least one major malfunction that puts everyone on board this solar system-trekking ship in grave — and yet hilarious — danger. Put simply, if you thought ocean cruisers caused motion sickness, wait 'til you see what a zero gravity hiccup can do, especially with incompetent astronauts running the show.

Avenue 5 is set 40 years into the future amid a boom time for the space tourism industry. The series also stars Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Chiclow, Suzy Nakamura, and Ethan Phillips.

Avenue 5 debuts on HBO in January of 2020.