Arnold Schwarzenegger always said "I'll Be Back" and he's keeping his word.

The action star and former governor of California has signed on to star and executive-produce an hourlong TV series from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Deadline reports. The potential series is set up at Skydance Productions and is an international spy drama focusing on a father and daughter. Schwarzenegger would play the father; the daughter reportedly has not been cast. There was no network or streaming service attached to the project yet.

If the show makes it to air, it will be Schwarzenegger's first scripted television role. His last TV gig was one season of NBC's The New Celebrity Apprentice.



Arnold Schwarzenegger Photo: Getty Images



