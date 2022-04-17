Archie Reveals the Latest Plan to Take Down Percival Pickens in Riverdale Sneak Peek

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will bring some pride back to Riverdale, whether Percival Pickens likes it or not! In a sneak peek at the next new episode of the CW drama, titled "Folk Heroes," Archie declares that he will no longer let his gym be the home of town council meetings, which have been corrupted by Pickens (Chris O'Shea). He's going to turn the El Royale back into a gym, where all the kids of Riverdale can hit things safely and values can be restored to the suffering town. If you, like Pickens, are wondering why a boxing gym is going to help fix the town he sort of rightly said was the worst town in America (If it's not the worst, it's definitely up there!), then allow Archie and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to explain. They're going to make Archie famous.

The pair have invited an "adjudicator" to come and test Archie's strength via "a set of feats of human endurance" and declare him the world's toughest man alive. Does it totally feel like cheating because Archie has bomb-given superpowers? Maybe a little, but worse things have been done on Riverdale, and worse things are being done right now as Pickens infiltrates every corner of this place. Last week, he showed up as a cop and then wormed his way onto the town council. Next thing we know, he'll be taking over Pop's, so somebody's got to take this supervillain down.

It's still unclear how turning Archie into a folk hero is going to defeat the guy with mind control powers, or how it was helpful to fully tell Pickens their plan, but of course, this is Riverdale. Nothing ever has to make all that much sense.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.