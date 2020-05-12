There's a popular story that Anne Hathaway got the part of Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries because she fell out of her chair in the audition for director Garry Marshall. The now Academy Award-winning actress explains the true story of how she got the breakthrough role in ABC's The Happy Days of Garry Marshall tribute airing Tuesday night, along with other heartfelt stories about how the iconic director changed her life — like the one above in TV Guide's exclusive scene from the special where Hathaway explains how her memorable bleacher fall from the first Princess Diaries movie was a total accident that became a center point of the film's trailer.

Hathaway is not alone in the special. She's joined by several other A-listers who became household names because of Marshall's midas touch like Julia Roberts, Chris Pine, Henry Winkler, and Ron Howard. They, along with creatives and Marshall's family, share intimate stories about what it was like to work with the super producer and director who created Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley before directing iconic films like Beaches and Pretty Woman.

Aside from Marshall's impressive resume and unparalleled ability to spot emerging talent, what every person involved in the special shares is how Marshall taught them to find joy in their work and to create magic to make people smile. While stories like Hathaway's bleacher fall are sure to carry on that tradition, TV Guide must warn those tuning in to the special to have a box of tissues nearby, because like so many of the television shows and movies that Marshall put into the world — the special is going to touch your heart.

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.