For decades, America has brimmed with jealousy at Europe because of the wildly popular and fun Eurovision Song Contest, a music writing and performing contest that pits well-known musical acts representing participating countries in Europe against each other in a hair-down competition of original music. Well, we longer need to be jealous, because the U.S. finally has its own version of Eurovision! In fact, America doesn't even need any other countries with NBC's new series American Song Contest, which draws acts from each of the 50 states plus a few extras to fight for the title of Best Original Song, as well as all the fame and fortune that come with it.
But will NBC's big gamble translate to us Yankees? Will state rivalries (suck it, Washington!) be big enough to draw in viewers? We won't know until it airs, but until then, here's everything we know about American Song Contest.
In its inaugural season, American Song Contest will premiere on Monday, March 21 at 8/7c on NBC. The first episode of the all-live music competition will run two hours long, from 8 to 10 p.m. New episodes will also be two hours long and air Mondays, with the finale scheduled to air Monday, May 9.
If you miss the episode that night, you can watch it the next day on NBC.com, Peacock, and Hulu, but watch out for spoilers!
No big-budget reality competition show gets a green light without big names as hosts, and NBC booked Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg (!!) to serve as emcees for American Song Contest. Clarkson is a multi-hyphenate who rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol, has recorded multiple No. 1 albums, currently serves as a coach on The Voice, and has won multiple Emmys as host of the daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. Snoop Dogg is a renowned rapper from Long Beach, Calif., is the owner of Death Row Records, and co-hosts Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1.
American Song Contest follows the model of Eurovision, one of the most popular reality competitions in Europe that pits acts from different countries against each other. American Song Contest takes representatives from each of the 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., and six U.S. territories. Each act will consist of a solo performer or a group of up to six members, and perform an original song in qualifying rounds before winners move onto the semi-final rounds and then the finals.
Winners will be determined by a fan/audience vote and a jury of music professionals. Voting is weighted to give each state equal voting power. It's not about winning the popular vote, it's about winning as many states as one can, and the system prevents more populous states, like California and Texas, from dominating the voting.
Eurovision is famous for its spectacle, featuring elaborate sets and costumes, and American Song Contest is bringing that vibe. Performers are encouraged to not just write a hit song, but put on a big, memorable, visual performance.
NBC released a teaser for American Song Contest during this year's Super Bowl.
On March 3, NBC released the competitors from each U.S. state, each U.S. territory, and Washington D.C., for a total of 56 acts competing for the prize of Best Original Song. As promised, it's a combination of well-known acts, like Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), and Macy Gray (Ohio), and others you've probably never heard of.
Here's the full list:
Absolutely. Atlantic Records has partnered with NBC to release the songs featured in the competition, beginning at midnight Eastern time the night episodes air.