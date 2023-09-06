Emma Roberts, American Horror Story: Delicate FX

Horror fans get ready because Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story is back for a twelfth season. This year, American Horror Story is based on a novel, Delicate Condition, by Danielle Valentine, in which a pregnant woman believes a sinister figure wants to stop her baby from being born. Perhaps the biggest news of American Horror Story: Delicate, at least for mainstream pop culture, is that Kim Kardashian is one of the stars of the series. (How did it take this long?)

The new season will be here soon, so we will try to answer all your questions about the thrilling anthology series, including when American Horror Story: Delicate premieres, who is starring in Season 12 of American Horror Story, and where to watch American Horror Story on streaming.

American Horror Story Season 12 latest news

A new trailer was released on Sept. 5, featuring your first looks at all the pregnancy horror coming up. Watch it in the trailers section below.

On Aug. 31, the show's Twitter account posted a photo of a nearly unrecognizable Cara Delevingne with black, glossy, spindly fingers pushing out from behind a curtain. On Aug. 30, it shared an image of a pregnant Emma Roberts in bed with a creepy spider shadow looming over her captioned, "Sweet dreams. AHS: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on @hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX." It's also given a look at Kim Kardashian's character in a chilling poster in which Roberts is feeding Kardashian a spider from her mouth.

Previously Ryan Murphy spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's casting. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," said Murphy. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

Showrunner Halley Feiffer also served as the only writer for American Horror Story: Delicate. Murphy went on the tell THR, "Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

American Horror Story Season 12 release date prediction

At the end of the month, fans can begin watching the first episodes of American Horror Story Delicate. Premiering on FX on September 20, those without cable can watch the American Horror Story Delicate premiere the next day by streaming it on Hulu.

It is important to note that American Horror Story Delicate will be aired in two parts. While the release date for Part 1 has been announced as September 20, there has been no announcement about when fans can expect Part 2 at this time.

American Horror Story Season 12 trailer

On Sept. 5, FX released the full trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate. And yes, there's plenty of Kim in it.

FX previously released teasers for the upcoming series in August. The most recent teaser gives us the most insight into what viewers can expect to see in American Horror Story: Delicate with some truly disturbing shots like an egg falling out of its nest and cracking only to release cobwebs and hundreds of tiny spiders.

What will American Horror Story Season 12 be about?

FX's official synopsis for the horror series states, "In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood."

This follows closely with the book Delicate Condition, by Danielle Valentine, on which Season 12 of American Horror Story is based. While we imagine there will be some artistic changes to make the novel work for television, there have been no major differences noted at this time.

You can buy the book on Amazon.



Who will be in American Horror Story Season 12?

The biggest names in American Horror Story: Delicate have to be the AHS-veteran Emma Roberts and two AHS-newbies, but big Hollywood names, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

American Horror Story: Delicate main cast:

Where can I watch American Horror Story?

Episode 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate (Season 12) will premiere on FX on September 20 at 10/9c. You can then watch the episodes the next day on the streaming service Hulu.

American Horror Story is an anthology, meaning that all seasons stand alone and you don't need to watch the past seasons to understand what's going on in the current one. However, over time there have been a few connections between the seasons. All past seasons are streaming on Hulu.