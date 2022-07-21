Christopher Briney and Lola Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has joined other streamers (well, Netflix) in letting users know which of its shows and movies are the most popular through a Top 10 list. On July 21, Prime Video's most-watched show is once again The Terminal List, Chris Pratt's military thriller. It's followed by the dark (and funny!) superhero series The Boys, the YA romance drama The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the crime drama Reacher, which is still in the top 5 despite being released in early February.

But a list of shows and movies isn't enough, which is why we're giving you some guidance and letting you know which ones are worth your time. We'll also show you what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video so you know what will be on the Top 10 list in the future.

Coming soon to Amazon Prime Video:

Anything's Possible - Billy Porter's teen romance film about a trans girl (July 22)

Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher - Drama about the birth of boxing (July 22)

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Military thrillers, tough guys | Is it good?: It does the trick

Chris Pratt stars in this adaptation of Jack Carr's novel about a Navy SEAL whose platoon is wiped out on a secret mission, but becomes a target himself when his recounting of what went down doesn't match up with what the government says happened. Commence the conspiracy theories! (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence | Is it good?: It's so good

Eric Kripke's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book is now in its third season of being TV's best superhero show for people who don't like superheroes. It follows a group of corrupt superheroes and the corporation that runs them, as well as the group of vigilantes focused on taking them down and exposing them for who they are. It's also gleefully disgusting and gory. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations | Is it good?: It's good at what it does

Get some of those summer beach vibes without any of the sunburn in this YA romance from author Jenny Han (To All the Boys I've Loved Before). The series follows a young woman named Belly (Lola Tung) on her annual family vacation to a Massachusetts beach town where she's involved in a love triangle between two hunky brothers. This one is for the Swifties. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work | Is it good?: It rips

Move over Tom Cruise. Jack Reacher finally gets the adaptation (and the leading man) the character deserves as Alan Ritchson plays the former military police officer who now spends his days roaming the country and solving problems that find him. It's Amazon's newest potential hit franchise. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Young horny people and their dumb problems | Is it good?: It's as vacant as its subjects

Forever Summer: Hamptons is Amazon's attempt at getting into the Bravo and VH1 arena of entertainment. A group of young people gather in the Hamptons for a summer of getting drunk, hooking up, and talking sh--. (Yesterday's rank: 5)



More on Amazon:



For fans of: Complicated family dynamics, summer camp feels | Is it good?: It's OK

This new show had a bit of a quiet release because it's Amazon's first original Canadian series (why so biased, America?), but it's worth checking out if you like an easygoing comedy about messy family problems. Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) stars as a man who reconnects with his daughter (Madison Shamoun) whom he gave up for adoption years ago by visiting his family's lake cabin, where he runs into his uptight stepsister (Julia Stiles). (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Melodrama, Italian accents | Is it good?: It's a bit disappointing

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star in this biopic of the Italian fashion family that nearly ate itself as members grasped for control of the iconic brand. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Top Gear, travel shows | Is it good?: If you want a virtual Italian vacation, then sure

Former Top Gear presenter James May moves over to travelogues in this series where he shows off the world. After exploring Japan in Season 1, he heads to Italy in Season 2. It's exactly what you think it would be like. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Tearjerkers, father-daughter road trips, twists | Is it good?: It's got a WTF ending

John Cho plays a man with a terminal illness who goes on a road trip with his daughter to attend his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite his daughter with her long-lost mother. It ends with a controversial twist ending that might make you scream to the heavens. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Fighting women, globetrotting spy action | Is it good?: Not really

An all-star cast (Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o) gets together for this middling film about international female spies who work to stop the next World War. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, July 21