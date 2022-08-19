Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 19

A League of Their Own Prime Video

Something I think would be really cool is if The Summer I Turned Pretty stayed on the Amazon Prime Video top 10 shows and movies list until the end of summer. (I have no life, sorry.) Unfortunately, the last day of summer is Sept. 21 and The Summer I Turned Pretty is already sliding down into the 10 spot. If that doesn't work out, maybe we can all get The Fall to chart on Sept. 22? (Again, no life.) There should be some changes in the list early next week, as we'll see if the reality competition series Making the Cut makes the, uhhhh, cut.

Below, we've put together Prime Video's most popular shows and movies, but we're also steering you toward what's worth watching. We also list what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon's ad-supported free streaming service, Freevee, in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

Amazon Prime Video new releases:

Making the Cut Season 3 - It's not Project Runway, but it's close! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host this reality competition between fashion designers.

- It's not Project Runway, but it's close! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host this reality competition between fashion designers. Todo Por Lucy Season 2 - A remake of I Love Lucy, set today and in Spanish. Vitameatavegamin is a CBD drink now. Seriously!

- A remake of I Love Lucy, set today and in Spanish. Vitameatavegamin is a CBD drink now. Seriously! Sprung (Freevee) - It's not Raising Hope, but it kind of is! Greg Garcia's new comedy reunites Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton as offbeat Robin Hood types who steal from bad rich people and keep it.

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





For fans of: Football/soccer, sports, docuseries

Is it good?: It's a must watch for soccer fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



