Maybe reality dating shows aren't Amazon's thing
Amazon Prime Video, here's your horoscope: Stay away from reality dating shows! After less than a week in release, the astrology-based dating competition Cosmic Love has already fallen out of Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies. It follows another dating show flop, The One That Got Away, as Prime Video's biggest misses of the summer. Maybe stick to billion-dollar fantasy epics or action shows about tough guys doing tough things. Or, go with more shows about brave women fighting societal norms, since A League of Their Own is still the No. 1 show. Meanwhile, All or Nothing: Arsenal, which releases new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, returns to the list at the bottom.
Below, we've put together Prime Video's most popular shows and movies, but we're also steering you toward what's worth watching. We also list what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon's ad-supported free streaming service, Freevee, in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.
Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list
For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Football/soccer, sports, docuseries
Is it good?: It's a must watch for soccer fans
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Aug. 18