Amazon Prime Video, here's your horoscope: Stay away from reality dating shows! After less than a week in release, the astrology-based dating competition Cosmic Love has already fallen out of Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies. It follows another dating show flop, The One That Got Away, as Prime Video's biggest misses of the summer. Maybe stick to billion-dollar fantasy epics or action shows about tough guys doing tough things. Or, go with more shows about brave women fighting societal norms, since A League of Their Own is still the No. 1 show. Meanwhile, All or Nothing: Arsenal, which releases new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, returns to the list at the bottom.

Below, we've put together Prime Video's most popular shows and movies, but we're also steering you toward what's worth watching. We also list what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon's ad-supported free streaming service, Freevee, in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

New Amazon Prime Video releases coming soon:

Making the Cut Season 3 - Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion reality competition returns (Aug. 19)

- Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion reality competition returns (Aug. 19) Todo Por Lucy Season 2 - A Spanish-language reimagining of I Love Lucy set in modern times (Aug. 19)

- A Spanish-language reimagining of I Love Lucy set in modern times (Aug. 19) Sprung (Freevee) - Greg Garcia's new comedy about a trio of ex-convicts who use their skills for good (Aug. 19)

Melanie Field, Abbi Jacobson, and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own Nicola Goode/Prime Video

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6





Thirteen Lives Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Football/soccer, sports, docuseries

Is it good?: It's a must watch for soccer fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



