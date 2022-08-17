Join or Sign In
The list is going to look familiar
No, you are not in a time loop (but you can watch the YA time loop film The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon Prime Video!). Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows are the exact same as they were yesterday, with A League of Their Own still the streamer's most popular option and The Lost City as the favorite movie. We're still a few days from some new releases, including Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion competition Making the Cut and the newest comedy from Raising Hope's Greg Garcia, Sprung. The latter is exclusive to Freevee — Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service — so it won't be on Prime Video's list, but it's going to be tops on Freevee's list (which doesn't exist).
Below, we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We also list what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon's ad-supported free streaming service, Freevee, in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.
Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list
For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Crystals, essential oils, predetermined destiny
Is it good?: This dating show based on astrology is dumb, and it may be exactly what you're looking for
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
