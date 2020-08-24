Days of Our Lives is welcoming back Alison Sweeney as fan-favorite character Sami Brady for her longest guest arc yet, Deadline reports. TV Guide has reached out to NBC for confirmation.

Sweeney, a series regular on Days of Our Lives from 1993 to 2014, has returned to the NBC soap at least once a year as a guest star since leaving the regular cast. This time, however, Sweeney will be taping Days of Our Lives for roughly a year. According to Deadline, Sweeney's new deal states she'll appear in episodes starting late 2020 and running though most of 2021. Her emotional storyline will center on Sami's family, especially her relationship with her daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

"It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas," said Days of Our Lives showrunner Ken Corday in a statement, per Deadline. "Sami Brady is an integral part of our show's history and we are elated that she's coming home again."

Production has been shut down on Days of Our Lives since mid March due to the spread of coronavirus. The series is set to return to taping Sept. 1 with increased safety precautions.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays at 1p.m. E.T. on NBC.