Alias may have ended almost 15 years ago, but that doesn't mean we're not still just as diehard about it as we were back in the show's heyday. And these new throwback photos of the cast are giving us a major dose of nostalgia!

Alias star Kevin Weisman, who played tech genius Marshall Flinkman on the ABC spy drama, recently posted a bunch of old disposable camera photos of the cast that he'd found during his "quaran-clean," and we're seriously geeking out. The photos show the cast at a gathering at Weisman's house before the 2002 People's Choice Awards. The show would go on to take home the award that night for Favorite New Television Drama Series.

The photos feature fun pics of the cast pregaming the awards, and we'll never get over how weird it is to see the villainous Arvin Sloan (Ron Rifkin) hamming it up with Francie (Merrin Dungey) and Will (Bradley Cooper). Series creator and Hollywood juggernaut J.J. Abrams is also in the pics, as well as series star Jennifer Garner, who giddily accepted the show's award on behalf of the cast later that night.

The pièce de résistance is definitely the group shot, which features the whole cast, including Garner, Cooper, Dungey, Rifkin, Weisman, Victor Garber, Carl Lumbly, Greg Grunberg, and Michael Vartan. Too bad Bradley Cooper chose that exact second to blink though. Ah, the good old days of disposable cameras, when you just had to take a picture and hope like hell it turned out OK. Sorry, Brad, you drew the short stick this time around.

Alias is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.