Well, well, well, looks who's back. An exclusive first look from Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Daniel Souza (Enver Gjokaj), a fan-favorite character from Agent Carter, will be returning to our screens on the final season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Considering the Season 6 finale involved Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his beloved team jumping back to 1931 to prevent the Chromicons from attacking S.H.I.E.L.D throughout history, it looks like our heroes will meet a young Souza, rather than one aged up for the present timeline. The last time we saw Agent Souza on Agent Carter, he was running SSR's Los Angeles office and smooching Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) when she wasn't too busy saving the world.

Showrunner Jed Whedon told EW that,"One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who's just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history]. With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson."

Gjokaj added that he enjoyed picking back up a four-year-old role, saying, "What's unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they're very similar." Sounds like Coulson and Souza might hit it off, but only time (travel) will tell.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 7 premieres Wednesday, May 27, at 10/9c on ABC.