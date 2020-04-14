Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 is fast approaching, which means it's time to start counting down to the beginning of the end. Season 7 will be S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season, which means all bets are off and it's time to start swinging for the fences — and isn't that a wild idea when you consider how bonkers this show already is.

Here at TV Guide we've started compiling tidbits and teases to get a picture of what Season 7 will look like. If you're in the market for spoilers, check out this list of everything we know so far about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 and check out the first teaser trailer above.

It will air in the summer of 2020. ABC announced that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 would premiere on Wednesday, May 27 at 10/9c on ABC. That means we'll have a full summer of S.H.I.E.L.D. before we have to say goodbye to the series!

All main cast members will return. Despite the Season 6 finale leaving quite a few stories up in the air, the cast confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward will return for Season 7.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Flint (Coy Stewart) will return. Executive producer Jed Whedon confirmed to Den Of Geek after the Season 6 finale that we have not seen the last of Flint. Good thing too, since we kind of love that guy!

Clark Gregg, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Photo: Mitch Haaseth, ABC

It's already wrapped filming. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. essentially filmed Season 6 and Season 7 back to back, which means the show actually wrapped its series finale back in July.

There will be more time travel. The Season 6 finale saw the team seemingly time-traveling back to 1931, and Chloe Bennet confirmed to Digital Spy that there would be some time-warping in Season 7. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get... back to where we were," Bennet said. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods, and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back."

Luke Baines will make a cameo. Shadowhunters star Luke Baines can be spotted making a cameo as a Chronicom in the Season 7 trailer. And just like on Shadowhunters, he's busy being evil and snatching faces right off the bat.