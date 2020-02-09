Saturday night's 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrated several of the films and stars which were egregiously overlooked by the Oscars this year, and Adam Sandler made sure to rub the Academy's nose in it after winning for Best Male Lead in Uncut Gems.

"I stand before you trembling with ample glee as I receive this so-called Best Actor trophy — independently speaking, of course," he said to open his acceptance speech, which was pre-written but certainly not formulaic. "It's great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I did a movie entitled Funny People 11 years ago. That was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five f---ing minutes. Catch you in another 11 years, Aubrey. I'd like to also give a shoutout to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to f---ing Adam Sandler."

After that moment of hilarious self-deprecation, Sandler then went on to specifically address the fact that unlike some of the night's winners and nominees, he would not be taking the podium at the Oscars on Sunday.

"When I was quote-unquote 'snubbed' by the Academy, it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category Best Looking. That accolade was given to a jean jacket-wearing, feather-haired douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins," Sandler joked. "But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of Best Personality. And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood. So, let all those feather-haired douchebag motherf--ers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!" Sandler's mic wasn't detachable, but yeah, he still dropped it right there.

Sandler wasn't the only one to get some redemption at the 2020 Spirit Awards. Lulu Wang's The Farewell was also chosen Best Feature, and actress Zhao Shuzhen took home the Best Supporting Female prize for her work in the film. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde's Booksmart won for Best First Feature, and Willem Dafoe was chosen Best Supporting Male for his work in The Lighthouse.

Check out the full list of this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards winners below.

Awkwafina, The Farewell Photo: A24

Best Feature

A Hidden Life

Clemency

WINNER: The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

Best First Feature

WINNER: Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

Best Director

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Alma Har'el, Honey Boy

Julius Onah, Luce

WINNER Benny and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Jason Begue and Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

Best First Screenplay

WINNER: Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday

Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn Deboer and Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

Andrew Patterson and Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night



John Cassavetes Award

Burning Cane

Colewell

WINNER: Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights with Emily

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

WINNER: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Supporting Male

WINNER: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

WINNER: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommer

Best Editing

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

WINNER: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

Best International Film

Invisible Life (Brazil)

Les Misérables (France)

WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (United Kingdom)

Best Documentary

WINNER: American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Robert Altman Award

WINNER: Marriage Story

Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

WINNER: Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang

Producers Award

WINNER: Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

WINNER: Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife

Truer than Fiction Award

Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks

Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside, América

Khalik Allah, Black Mother

WINNER: Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland

