The Oscars are almost upon us, which means it's time to study up on the year's best films and performances before Hollywood's biggest night on Sunday, Feb. 9. Sure, there were many gasp-worthy snubs to be found in the 2020 Oscar nominations list, but even if we're still not over the most egregious oversight in a certain category, it is now time to try and figure out what all the fuss is about when it comes to those films, stars, and behind-the-lens talent which did make the cut for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Although several of the nominated films — including 1917, Bombshell, Frozen II, Little Women, and Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker — are still enjoying their theatrical runs or haven't become available for home viewing just yet, many of the Academy's favorite films are available to stream right now.

Below, you'll find a digital guide to help you track down when, where, and how you can check out the movies which made it into the Oscar nominations list for 2020.

2020 Oscars: Everything to Know About the 92nd Academy Awards

Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite Photo: NEON CJ Entertainment

Best Picture Nominees

Nine films are in contention for Oscar's shiniest prize this year, and most of them can currently be watched from the comfort of your couch — although you'll have to hit the theaters to check out 1917 and Little Women, and you should!

Ford v Ferrari

The Academy's engines were definitely revving when it came to James Mangold's biopic about carmaker Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles. Although actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale didn't hear their names read out on Monday, the film was nominated in several categories. Ford v. Ferrari is available to buy on Jan. 28 on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, and GooglePlay.

The Irishman

Netflix's massive investment in this three-plus-hour Martin Scorsese mafia opus has paid off. Not only was the film among the streaming service's most popular original offerings, but it amassed nominations for its director, stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, screenwriter Steven Zaillan, and more. Stream it on Netflix.

Joker

Todd Phillips' gritty take on the DC villain certainly made an impact on the 2019 cinematic scene. It's in contention for Academy's shiniest prize, along with a Best Director nod for Phillips, and Joaquin Phoenix is in the running for Best Actor. Joker is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, and a slew of other technical achievements. Rent or buy the film on FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Jojo Rabbit

Taiki Waititi's dark WWII comedy might not have been for everybody, but Oscar voters obviously had a rip-roaring good time with the inventive narrative and nominated the film, his screenplay, Scarlett Johansson's work, and the technical talents behind the pic. Jojo Rabbit is available on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, and GooglePlay.

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach's gutting take on the collapse of a marriage earned it a spot on this prestigious list and also earned nods for Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, along with Baumbach himself, for his adapted screenplay, and composer Randy Newman. Stream it on Netflix.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood might just add some new trophies to his already-heavy shelf, but it also stands a chance of earning Brad Pitt his first Oscar for acting. Leonardo DiCaprio is also nominated for his very GIFable performance, along with the film's cinematographer, costume and production designers, and sound team. Fans can rent or buy the film on FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Parasite

Bong Joon Ho's highly celebrated drama got everyone talking for all the right reasons, and not only is it in contention for Best Picture, but it's also up for best international feature, directing, original screenplay, editing, and production design. Parasite is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, and GooglePlay.

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes Photo: Peter Mountain

Films Featuring Nominated Actors

These pictures might not have done quite enough to make it into Best Picture contention, but their leading and supporting stars certainly stood out to Academy voters.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks' turn as everyone's favorite neighbor Fred Rogers is not to be missed. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo's performance as one of history's most celebrated heroines earned her a Best Actress nod. Harriet is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow.

Judy

Renée Zellweger has already collected a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for her turn as Judy Garland in this biopic, so count on her to be the heavy favorite going into the Oscars. Rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Pain and Glory

Antonio Banderas notched his first-ever nomination for his role as a film director reflecting on his life in this Spanish drama. Pedro Almodóvar's film will also compete for Best International Feature. Pain and Glory is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

The Two Popes

Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins will compete for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for their turns as — aha — the Two Popes in this Netflix original. Anthony McCarten's script is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Stream it on Netflix.

Toy Story 4 Photo: Disney

Animated Favorites

It's hard to believe that Frozen II, the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 Disney film that knocked the Academy's socks off, got iced out of the Best Animated Feature competition, but into the unknown we go! These are the five films that are competing in this category instead.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The final installment to Dreamworks' animated fantasy trilogy was also the third of the films to receive an Oscar nomination in the Animated Feature Film category. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

I Lost My Body

Jérémy Clapin's French film was already a hit before being nominated for this category; it also earned top honors at Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Stream it on Netflix.

Klaus

Sergio Pablos' directorial debut about the history of Santa Claus was an emotional and visual wallop of achievement. The film may be holiday-centered, but the quality of the story is evergreen. Stream it on Netflix.

Missing Link

This stop-animation film features an all-star voice cast and a cozy story line that had something for critics and audiences alike to enjoy. The film also competes for Best Animated Feature of the year at this year's Oscars. Stream it on Hulu, or rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, and YouTube.

Toy Story 4

After Toy Story 3 seemed to put a cap on the adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story 4 came along to prove there was still some life left in Pixar's tentpole franchise — and a few fun new characters to introduce as well. Toy Story 3 previously won for Best Animated Feature in 2011. Toy Story 4 is now available to stream on Disney+, or you could rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, and GooglePlay.

American Factory Photo: Netflix

Documentary Features

These glimpses at real-life stories are the ones that impressed the Oscars most.

American Factory

The Obamas' first production with Netflix will compete for Best Documentary Feature, after impressing critics with its meaningful inspection of culture and capitalism through the lens of an Ohio factory. Stream it on Netflix.

The Cave

Competing for Documentary Feature, this film offers a devastating look at what's happening in a subterranean hospital in war-torn Syria. The Cave is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

The Edge of Democracy

Also contending for Documentary Feature is this movie about the political division and unrest that has erupted in Brazil as a result of recent leadership changes. Stream it on Netflix.

Honeyland

This pic will compete for both Documentary Feature and International Feature after earning near-universal praise for its powerful statements on the ecological balance that is disrupted by greed, through the lens of a single Macedonian beekeeper. Rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Photo: Disney+

Musical and Technical Achievers

These nominees might not have an entrant into the bigger races, but they're still being recognized by the Academy for their standout behind-the-scenes talent.

Ad Astra

Some might've expected Brad Pitt's name to be on the nominations list for his work in this space drama, but the film was instead nominated for Best Sound Mixing. Rent or buy Ad Astra on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Avengers: Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought out all of the big guns — and rocket blasters and shields and every other weapon in the galaxy — to bring an end to the Iron Man era. The visual effects of the superhero spectacular were certainly fitting for an event film and earned the pic a place on the Visual Effects nominees list. Stream it on Disney+, or rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Breakthrough

If you want to check out the Christian drama which features Diane Warren's Oscar-nominated number, "I'm Standing with You," it's available to stream on HBONow, or you can rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

The Lighthouse

Nominated for Best Cinematography, this Robert Eggers film has a lot to offer, including a sense of claustrophobia and a pair of wild performances from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. Rent or buy The Lighthouse on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, and GooglePlay.

The Lion King

Despite some audience hang-ups about seeing Mufasa get trampled in live-action format, Disney's remake of the classic animated favorite received a nomination for Visual Effects. Rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie's devilish makeover routine for this film was intense, and the Academy recognized as much by giving the pic a nod for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Rocketman

Elton John was exceptionally supportive of this biopic of his life and even contributed an original number, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," for which he received an Oscar nod. Rocketman is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow.

- Additional reporting by Mekeisha Madden Toby

The 92nd Academy Awards airs on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.