You've got a friend in us, because we're letting you know some good news: Toy Story 4 is now streaming on Disney+. It's the streaming debut of the Pixar box-office hit, which was released in theaters last June.

The fourth installment of the film franchise that has reduced even the steeliest of men to emotional, blubbering messes follows Woody (Tom Hanks) and gang as they go on a new adventure after they meet a new toy named Forky (Tony Hale), who should really be named Sporky but I'm sure there's a good reason that it's not.

Toy Story 4 is the latest Disney film to join the streaming service, which is quickly looking like a must-have for parents and kids at heart. The updated Lion King and live-action Aladdin were added last month. For you Toy Story superfans, Disney+ also recently released the Pixar Short Lamp Life, which fills you in on what happened to Bo Peep between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4, and the service launched with the new series Forky Asks a Question, featuring the Toy Story 4 character in a series of informational shorts.

