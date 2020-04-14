ABC has announced its summer premiere schedule and you know what that means! We finally know when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 will premiere!

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return for its final season on Wednesday, May 27, and more time travel is on the way in the show's final stretch of episodes. It will be sad to see this epic series come to a close, but we're looking forward to a summer full of hijinks that could possibly tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe one last time! If you're looking for more spoilers for the upcoming season, be sure to check out everything we know about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 so far.

ABC announced other premiere dates as well, including To Tell the Truth, which will debut its fifth season on Thursday, May 21 at 10/9c, and Holey Moley Season 2, which premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9/8c. Celebrity Family Feud will premiere Sunday, May 31 at 8/7c, Match Game Season 5 will premiere Sunday, May 31 at 10/9c, and Press Your Luck Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 31 at 9/8c.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres Wednesday, May 27 at 10/9c on ABC.