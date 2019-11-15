Well, friends, it's been a wild ride, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will finally come to a close at the end of its upcoming seventh season, which is enough to get anyone a little emotional. We're just starting to get over everything and everyone we lost in Avengers: Endgame, and now we have to say goodbye to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., too?!

The final season is still a ways off, but we've already started compiling tidbits and teases to get a picture of what Season 7 will look like. If you're in the market for spoilers, check out this list of everything we know so far about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 and check out the first teaser trailer above.

It will premiere in 2020. We don't have an exact premiere date yet, but we do know Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return sometime next year. Given that the show moved to ABC's summer slate in 2019, it's a safe bet that Season 7 will also debut in the summer.

All main cast members will return. Despite the Season 6 finale leaving quite a few stories up in the air, the cast confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward will return for Season 7.

Flint (Coy Stewart) will return. Executive producer Jed Whedon confirmed to Den Of Geek after the Season 6 finale that we have not seen the last of Flint. Good thing too, since we kind of love that guy!

It's already wrapped filming. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. essentially filmed Season 6 and Season 7 back to back, which means the show actually wrapped its series finale back in July.

There will be more time travel. The Season 6 finale saw the team seemingly time-traveling back to 1931, and Chloe Bennet confirmed to Digital Spy that there would be some time-warping in Season 7. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get... back to where we were," Bennet said. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods, and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back."

Luke Baines will make a cameo. Shadowhunters star Luke Baines can be spotted making a cameo as a Chronicom in the Season 7 trailer. And just like on Shadowhunters, he's busy being evil and snatching faces right off the bat.