ABC has assembled an all-star cast for its upcoming live staging of the classic Norman Lear sitcom, Good Times. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Viola Davis and Andre Braugher will lead an impressive lineup that also includes When They See Us' Asante Blackk and Jharrel Jerome, Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live alumnus Jay Pharoah, and Sweet/Vicious' Corinne Foxx.

ABC is gearing up for its second installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which will re-create classic episodes of both Good Times and All in the Family. It airs Wednesday, Dec. 18.

ABC's Next All in the Family Live Special Recruits Three New Stars

For Good Times, Davis and Braugher will play Florida and John Evans, the hard-working parents at the center of the story. The characters were played by Esther Rolle and John Amos in the original series. Pharoah will play their eldest son, J.J., while Blackk and Foxx are set to play younger siblings Michael and Thelma Evans, respectively. Haddish will take on the role of their fashionable and kind neighbor Willona Woods, originally played by Ja'net Dubois in the '70s series. Jerome's role is reportedly being kept under wraps.

In addition, black-ish's Anthony Anderson will perform the theme song alongside Patti LaBelle.

All in the Family's live performance will feature Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz reprising their roles as Archie, Edith, Gloria, and Meathead, respectively, from the special that aired in May. Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Justina Machado will also star.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times is set to air Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

