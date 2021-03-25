A Million Little Things' Chris Geere Explains Why He Doesn't Think There Should Be a Team Jamie

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of A Million Little Things. Read at your own risk!]

When we first met Maggie's (Allison Miller) new roommate Jamie (Chris Geere) on A Million Little Things, he seemed like a bit of a messy womanizer. Over time, we've gotten to know that he's actually a sensitive softy who is looking out for Maggie's best interests while trying to protect his own heart. Maggie recently had to return to Boston for her six-month cancer screening and discovered she was pregnant. Since she did chemotherapy less than a year beforehand she decided to terminate the pregnancy, and Jamie made the surprise trip across the ocean in the middle of a pandemic to be there for her as she went through it.

In Thursday's episode, the two continued to bond as they hunkered down in Gary's (James Roday Rodriguez) apartment and Jamie found the engagement ring that eventually led to Maggie and Gary's break up. The conversation pushed Maggie to come clean about certain truths in her and Gary's relationship, which accidentally ended up in the latest episode of her podcast. There's undeniable chemistry between Maggie and Jamie and it's become obvious that the two care for each other on a deep level, but is there true love in the mix here?

TV Guide talked to Geere about the developing relationship, and he gave some insight into how Jamie is feeling about our favorite therapist, and why fans shouldn't feel like they have to choose between Jamie or Gary when it comes to the right guy to take care of Maggie's heart.

Maggie and Jamie had this very big pregnancy scare and I feel like that forced them to examine their feelings for each other in a way they didn't expect. How would you describe Jamie's feelings for Maggie by the end of this episode?

Chris Geere: I think the goalposts have been moved. He's had an opportunity, through this news, to kind of assess how he really feels about her. There's a fine line really, because I think he's aware of everything that's going on in her life. I'm trying to be sensitive to it, but at the same time, considering how he feels about all of this. His main objective is for her to be happy. That's a nice kind of empathetic feeling towards her that maybe the audience hadn't seen before in him. So yeah, I think it's shifting their relationship to the next level.



One of my favorite parts of the episode was Jamie going treasure hunting in Gary's apartment. It had a lot of Jimmy from You're the Worst energy.

Geere: I remember at the time saying to the director, saying, "This isn't a typical British thing, by the way, we don't go looking around strangers' houses just because they're not there." It's highlighting the ridiculousness of quarantine, especially if you're in someone else's house. You pass your time by doing anything that entertains you. So that was his agenda there. But I doubt he was thinking he was gonna find something as kind of eye-opening as the wedding ring.



How was it for Jamie to discover that Maggie and Gary's relationship was more serious than he maybe thought it was?

Geere: I think he's always been sensitive to her situation, whether it's through her condition through the cancer, or through the relationship status that he was there during the fallout of it for her, emotionally. I knew he wasn't going to take advantage of that. I think he saw an opportunity for him to step up and be there as a friend. His feelings towards her are kind of on the back burner whilst he works out what she needs to do. I think he's there to guide her in the right direction. This is the first step of him really doing that.



We've seen Jamie and Maggie manage pretty well as regular roommates, but living with someone during a quarantine is different. How do they fare under these new conditions?

Geere: It's enforced life, isn't it? You have to entertain each other on a daily basis, but at the same time, share your feelings on how strange it is. If he can persuade her to follow her heart, especially in terms of the podcast, then that's a good thing. But I think all of us know that whether you're living with your family or your friends or on your own, or with a stray roommate from another country, you've just got to make the best of it. And I think they really do.



Chris Geere, A Million Little Things ABC

Speaking of the podcast, can we expect to see more of Jamie on it since "America loves him"?

Geere: I love that line. I loved doing that...Let's put it this way, he embraces being in the spotlight a little bit with the podcast, so yeah. I think he's on the coattails of her success.



Jamie is sticking around Boston for a minute. Does that mean we'll get to see him interact with the rest of the group a bit more?

Geere: It's hard because of the quarantine, but I can tell you that there will be interactions with people that you will want him to interact with.



So I immediately have to follow up with, does that mean Jamie is going to meet Gary?

Geere:

[He is] and it is super fun. Let's just call it an awkward interaction with comedic rewards at the end…Rather than a love triangle, it is a love story with quite a comedy cameo.

I think most fans were hoping to see Gary and Maggie find a way back to each other at some point. Do you hope that you've changed their minds and established a Team Jamie?

Geere:

I've always been Team Maggie. And Jamie is Team Maggie, so there doesn't need to be a Team Jamie or a Team Gary because Maggie's [at] a crossroads in her life where she needs to focus on herself and her career. From Jamie's point of view, it was never about him. It was about just making sure that she could possibly be the best that she could be.

What are you most excited for fans to see in Jamie and Maggie's relationship?

Geere: I think he instigates a lot of change in her. And that was the original plan with DJ at the beginning not to come in and disrupt things too much, just to set her on a different path and that path to be one that will benefit her and I think that will be dealt with and there'll be a rewarding outcome.



A Million Little Things returns next Thursday at 10/9c on ABC, and then moves to Wednesdays at 10/9c beginning April 7.