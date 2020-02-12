It wouldn't be a 9-1-1 premiere without at least one bonkers emergency befalling our beloved first responders, and Season 3's opening incident is shaping up to be a wild one. On top of announcing that 9-1-1 will officially return on Monday, March 16, Fox has revealed the first teaser for the new season — and it gives us our first glimpse at a skydiving accident that's going to bring our firefighters into harm's way as they try to stage a fast-paced and unusual rescue.

When TV Guide caught up with actor Oliver Stark at the Television Critics Association winter tour to find out what fans can expect from the premiere, Stark teased, "The first episode back, we get to do this thing where we have a skydiver jumping out of a plane and he gets snagged on the plane and is dangling out. So the way that we want to try and save him is to stand on the top of a fire truck and drive down the airport runway. There was a very Tom Cruise moment where I got to hang on and kind of surf the fire truck as we drove down the runway ... That was a moment where I was really like, 'I can't believe we're doing this.'"

Fans might remember that Stark's character, Buck, was also at the center of the big tsunami episode from Season 2, and while he admitted he doesn't know "if anything will match that level" of intensity, the challenges of this shoot were also riveting. "I just felt so cool when I was doing it," Stark said. "I probably look ridiculous, but in my head, I felt like I was nailing it."

Stark's co-star Aisha Hinds, who plays Hen, teased more about the personal aspects of the season, promising developments for Hen's relationship with Karen (Tracie Thoms) as well as for Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Bobby (Peter Krause). "The first thing that we're working on is peeling back the layers of Eddie's story," Hinds said. "So you get to learn a little bit about his backstory. You get to see that Hen and Karen get to expand their family — how that plays out. You get to see how Bobby deals with his medical issues as well."

9-1-1 returns to Fox for Season 3 on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c.

Its first spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, is currently airing on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.