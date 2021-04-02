8 Shows Like Bosch to Watch if You Love Getting Bosched

Troy Evans, Titus Welliver, and Gregory Scott Cummins, Bosch Amazon Studios

Bosch, Amazon Prime Video's streaming adaptation of the police crime novels written by author Michael Connelly, is a down-and-dirty -- but authentic! -- look at fictional Los Angeles homicide detective and private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he cleans up the city while also avoiding his own messes. Bosch may not get mentioned alongside TV's greats, but the series' realistic portrayal of police work and Welliver's magnetic performance as the complicated cop have made it an incredibly popular show.

But for the series' superfans, half a dozen seasons of Bosch just isn't enough. Season 7, which will be Bosch's last, is still a ways away, which makes it the perfect time to dive into other crime dramas that share some of Bosch's brilliance so you can keep Boschin' until the final chapter. If you like Bosch, do yourself a favor and dive into these seven other shows that we're sure Harry Bosch would love.

Where to watch: Netflix

Robert Taylor, Longmire

You'll look at the dusty landscape of Wyoming in Longmire and think, "This is like Bosch?" But Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) and Harry Bosch both reign supreme over their own turf in similar ways. Also based on a series of books (these are from author Craig Johnson), Longmire follows a sheriff who does things his way because it's the right way while also dealing with a murky past that may or may not involve some murder. Sound familiar? But most of Longmire is about cracking cases unique to the area, which includes the tension between whites and Native Americans, drug runners, and more. Six seasons are on Netflix, so this will occupy some time.







Where to watch: Showtime, Peacock

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan Jeff Neumann, Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Like Harry Bosch, the titular character of this Showtime drama has some major problems both in and out of his work. Unlike Bosch, Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) isn't a cop; he's a fixer for Hollywood's elite, meaning that if you have the money, he'll make your troubles -- whether they be dead prostitutes in your bed or a blackmailer threatening to out your sexuality -- disappear. The show is also set in the underbelly of Los Angeles, and it really feels like Ray Donovan and Bosch could exist in the same universe. Time to write the crossover episode.







Where to watch: Hulu, HBO Max, Starz

Idris Elba, Luther Des Willie/BBCAmerica

The British crime drama Luther is famous for bringing Idris Elba into the spotlight he deserves. Like Bosch, Luther is dark, but Luther takes it another step further by pitting John Luther against a series-long antagonist in Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), who becomes more than a mouse in their game of cat-and-mouse. And because it's British, seasons will be shorter than even Bosch's 10-episode seasons; over five seasons, Luther has racked up only 20 episodes.







Where to watch: HBO Max

The Wire HBO

If you've watched Bosch but have somehow missed out on watching The Wire, then please don't talk to me until you have. The Wire is considered one of the greatest shows of all time, showing an unfiltered, raw side of police work that's reminiscent of Bosch's take on the boys in blue. But The Wire spends as much time on the other side of the law as it does the cops, following the intricate web of Baltimore's criminal gangs to create a Dickensian tapestry of an entire ecosystem. Plus, Bosch's Lance Reddick and Jamie Hector both got their break in The Wire in major roles.







Where to watch: Hulu, Acorn TV

Martin Compston, Line of Duty Acorn TV

Intense. That's the best way to describe this heat-seeking missile of a crime drama from England. Created by Jed Mercurio, who gave us the equally ventricle-bursting Bodyguard, Line of Duty follows officers in the anti-corruption unit as they sniff out bad cops inside the police force. Using handheld cams and a pulsing score, Line of Duty never lets its audience rest easy, and frequently pulls the rug from under them with big twists and cliffhangers.







Where to watch: Netflix

David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Broadchurch COLIN HUTTON

One of television's most lauded crime dramas, Broadchurch, like Bosch, benefits from award-worthy performances and a deep, detailed murder case. David Tennant and Olivia Colman play two detectives investigating the murder of an 11-year-old boy, as the toll from the boy's death eats at the heart of the small coastal town of Dorset in the United Kingdom. It can be taxing on the emotions at times, but it's impeccably written and shot.







Where to watch: Hulu

Benjamin McKenzie, Southland TNT

If you're looking for more stories of cops in Los Angeles, the underrated Southland is the best police show set in the City of Angels since The Shield. While more of an ensemble character drama than Bosch, which has a lot of characters but puts most of the focus on Harry, Southland does a spectacular job of fleshing out all of its cops and their problems both in and out of the force. The acting is spectacular all around, but Regina King is particularly notable in her first major dramatic television role that would open the door for many memorable roles to come.







Where to watch: Hulu

Karine Vanasse and Billy Campbell, Cardinal

Cardinal's John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) has a lot in common with Bosch's Harry Bosch. First, they're both the main characters in shows titled after their last names and based on books. Second, they're both great homicide detectives with a knack for solving crimes. But most eerily, they're both actively working murder cases for the police while also being actively investigated themselves for crimes (Bosch for wrongful death, Cardinal for having ties to a local drug dealer). After that, the two shows diverge as Cardinal trades Bosch's sunny and grimy Los Angeles for the snow-blanketed, desolate tundra of central Canada, and whereas Bosch is more of a lone wolf, Cardinal is assisted by a young partner -- who happens to be the one secretly investigating him.

Bosch Season 6 is now available on Amazon Prime Video.