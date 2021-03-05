7 Burning Questions We Have After That Dramatic WandaVision Finale

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Disney+

[Warning: The following contains massive spoilers for the season finale of WandaVision. Read at your own risk!]

Marvel Studios' first television series, WandaVision, ended its first season on Friday, bringing Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) tale of grief and trauma to a close, at least in terms of weekly installments. We already know that the character is off to join Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Friday's finale allowed Wanda to finally start making peace with Vision's (Paul Bettany) death and start to move on -- so we think.

The final episode of this season of WandaVision was the most Marvel of its nine-episode run, with a giant climactic fight between Wanda and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) that ended with Agatha having her memory wiped and Wanda deciding to take down the hex, sacrificing her family to allow the people of Westview to go back to their normal lives. While we feel satisfied knowing why Wanda created the anomaly in Westview and understand the grief she still carries, the finale left us with a lot of questions about Wanda's future and what's coming next in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let's talk about it.







1. What's next for Wanda?

The post-credits scene (not to be confused with the mid-credits scene, which hinted at where Monica [Teyonah Parris] is off to next) showed Wanda in an isolated cabin somewhere in the wilderness, seemingly living a normal, simple life -- until we saw her in full Scarlet Witch garb, devouring the book left behind by Agatha that explains the lore behind the Scarlet Witch. Will whatever Wanda reads in that book be the thing that sets her off to find Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)? Agatha warned at the end of their fight that Wanda had no idea what she had unleashed by taking Agatha's powers, but we have a feeling the answer is in that book, and it probably isn't good.







2. Where is White Vision?

Vision had a big fight of his own in the finale, squaring off against the S.W.O.R.D. version of himself, made from his previous body but lacking the Mind Stone. After a brief philosophy lesson (props to WandaVision for using the Ship of Theseus instead of Schrodinger's Cat as a metaphor), Wanda's Vision transferred his memories to White Vision. The latter Vision declared, "I am the Vision," and then flew off to destinations unknown. We know that White Vision's programming directive was to destroy The Vision, but did his chat with his enlightened counterpart override that directive, or did he fly off to destroy himself? If he's still out there and has Vision's memories and experiences now embedded within him, could he be the Vision that Wanda promised she'd say hello to again when she took down the hex and thus destroyed the Vision she created? There's a chance Wanda and Vision's love story isn't over!







3. Will there be a WandaVision Season 2?

If White Vision is still out there and a lot closer to the Vision we know and love, instead of just being a super-smart killer robot, does that mean there's potential for a WandaVision Season 2? Honestly, we hope not. It's not that we don't love these characters, but WandaVision was such a unique case study of grief, and a good portion of the fun was watching Wanda process her feelings through the sitcom device. If she's faced her demons and doesn't need to create an alternate reality to deal with the pain she's experiencing, would a WandaVision Season 2 even be comparable to Season 1? If the second season would just be Wanda and Vision doing superhero stuff, they can leave that for the movies.

4. Who is going to be head of S.W.O.R.D. now?

Hayward (Josh Stamberg) was taken to prison at the end of the finale for unleashing his version of Vision on the world without proper clearance, which means S.W.O.R.D. needs to hire a new director. Monica is apparently going to be busy in outer space, preparing for her next adventure with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), so will Jimmy (Randall Park) take over? Monica did say in the mid-credits sequence that authority looks good on him. Having Jimmy as head of S.W.O.R.D. would make it easy to move him across all of the MCU properties, and we would not be mad at that. He could be the new Coulson (Clark Gregg)!







5. Is Agatha still stuck in Westview?

Wanda defeated Agatha by putting her own runes on the hex to prevent Agatha from using her powers, and then wiped Agatha's memory to turn her into Agnes the nosy neighbor on a more permanent basis. But was that undone when Wanda took down the hex, or is Agatha still hanging out as Agnes in Westview? The open-ended nature of Agatha's defeat means that it wouldn't be difficult to imagine the witch breaking free of her mental confines and coming for revenge. Someone should definitely keep an eye on that situation.







6. Where is Darcy going?

Darcy (Kat Dennings) showed up in the nick of time in the finale to pin Hayward in his car and ensure that he goes to prison, but she bailed before the mid-credits sequence to avoid the post-anomaly paperwork. (We do not blame her one bit.) But where is she going? Will she continue to work with S.W.O.R.D.? Is she heading back to work with Jane (Natalie Portman) and thus could we see Darcy back in action for Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming in Australia? WandaVision has only renewed our fan passion for Darcy and her snappy one-liners, so if we could have both her and Jimmy back in as many Marvel things as possible, that would be great. OK, thanks.







7. What is actually happening with the multiverse?

It was suspected that Wanda's explosive use of her powers might be the thing that creates the multiverse within the MCU, especially once Kevin Feige confirmed that Wanda would be in the Doctor Strange sequel. That sense expanded exponentially when Evan Peters showed up as "Pietro" in Episode 5 of WandaVision, but by the end of the season, it's still not really clear if that's what happened. Monica seemed convinced that "Pietro" was actually an actor named Ralph Boehner, and we know that he was a puppet of Agatha's in order to trick Wanda, but was he ripped from the multiverse or not? He definitely has Quicksilver's powers, and there's no way for him to exist as Pietro without crossing a dimensional barrier, but the hows and whys of that character showing up in Westview are still unanswered. The multiverse will affect every property of the MCU once it's been opened. It is still very unclear how the MCU plans to tackle this game-changing venture, and we are the most anxious to know more.

