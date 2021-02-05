WandaVision May Have Finally Entered the Multiverse

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision Disney+

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision Episode 5. Read at your own risk!]

Holy Quicksilver! WandaVision pulled off its biggest "Oh my God!" moment at the end of Episode 5 when Evan Peters showed up in Westview as Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) thought-to-be-dead brother Pietro. Of course, Peters is not the version of the character people might be expecting. He played Pietro, aka Quicksilver, in the Fox produced X-Men: Days of Future Past while Aaron Taylor-Johnson played the character who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The Peters version of Wanda's brother showing up at the end of Episode 5 indicates that the multiverse has started to open within the MCU, which makes sense as WandaVision will set up the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness film, due out in theaters next year.

Episode 5 is the official halfway mark of WandaVision's first season, so it's appropriate timing for a huge twist. Pietro showed up just as Vision (Paul Bettany) was finally confronting Wanda about what exactly Westview is and what she must be doing to create the sitcom reality around them. While Wanda denied Vision's allegations, it had already become clear earlier in the episode during a confrontation with the SWORD agents outside of the Westview bubble that Wanda was in complete control of the bubble and she had no intention of stopping if this was her only means of a happy ending with Vision.

Wanda may not be as in control as she wants SWORD to believe, though. It was clear that she was not expecting the Pietro twist, either and Darcy's (Kat Dennings) exclamation back at SWORD headquarters signaled that Pietro's new face means something much bigger is going on. Cue the multiverse! The existence of the multiverse means that that different versions of all Marvel characters could begin popping up anywhere in the MCU (and adds fuel to the rumors that multiple Spider-Men will show up in Spider-Man 3, which is set for its theatrical release at the end of 2021).

Of course, we won't know for sure what this means until next week's WandaVision, but if the indicators are correct then this is a game-changing move for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, not just this series. Buckle up, because it's only going to get more wild from here.

New episodes of WandaVision drop Fridays on Disney+.