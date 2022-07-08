The 35 Best Movies on HBO Max to Watch Right Now (July 2022)

Our list of the best movies to watch on HBO Max right now includes Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright's horror-thriller about a girl who time travels back to the 1960s and meets Anya Taylor-Joy. It also features the new Andy Garcia-Gloria Estefan spin on Father of the Bride and Oscar Isaac's dark drama The Card Counter. Later in the month, The Bob's Burgers Movie will drop on HBO Max. It's mostly just a long episode of Bob's Burgers, but who cares? Bob's Burgers is great.

A note about how this list was made: In the interest of keeping it relevant, we're emphasizing movies recently added to HBO/HBO Max and new releases, but we've also made sure to add other movies we think you'll want to know about. We'll be updating it regularly.

Last updated July 8; newer additions are at the top

For fans of: When people say "I wish I'd been alive in the '60s"

Matt Smith and Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho Focus Features

Year: 2021

Director: Edgar Wright

Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Thomasin Mackenzie, Jessie Mei Li, Diana Rigg

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Horror

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 65



Woman of the moment Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about an aspiring fashion designer (Thomasin Mackenzie) who finds herself mysteriously able to travel back to the 1960s, where she meets a singer (Taylor-Joy), who may or may not be in danger as the past and present begin to blend. [Trailer]

For fans of: The original Father of the Bride

Andy Garcia and Adria Arjona, Father of the Bride Warner Bros.

Year: 2022

Director: Gary Alazraki

Stars: Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Comedy, Romance

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 65



This is not the 1991 Steve Martin movie, but it does follow a similar plot. 2022's Father of the Bride focuses on a Cuban-American family, and centers on a father, played by Andy Garcia, who has to come to terms with the fact that his daughter is getting married. You know the formula, but to give credit where it's due, this new version adds just enough of its own cultural perspective to make it not seem like a carbon copy. [Trailer]

For fans of: Gambling, the darkness of the U.S. military, Oscar Isaac's glowering face

Oscar Isaac, The Card Counter Focus Features

Year: 2021

Director: Paul Schrader

Stars: Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 77



Paul Schrader loves making movies about troubled men who let out their messed-up little thoughts in diaries. (He wrote Taxi Driver and wrote-directed First Reformed.) Oscar Isaac stars in Schrader's latest as a former serviceman (with a very dark past) whose quiet life of brooding, gambling, and journaling is complicated when he meets a kid (Tye Sheridan) seeking revenge on a mutual enemy. [Trailer]





The Janes



For fans of: The power of women, timely issues

The Janes HBO

Year: 2022

Director: Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin

Genre: Documentary

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 83



Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin's documentary follows a group of women in the pre-Roe v. Wade era who bravely built an underground network that helped provide access to safe abortions for people with unwanted pregnancies. It was an organization formed in direct opposition to state legislation that banned abortions, and the sobering relevance of that can't be overstated. [Trailer]

For fans of: Political documentaries, fighting authoritarian regimes

Navalny CNN Films

Year: 2022

Director: Daniel Roher

Stars: Alexei Navalny

Genre: Documentary

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 82



Vladimir Putin's greatest threat is Alexei Navalny, one of the few politicians and activists in Russia to publicly oppose the Russian government. As a man rallying others against Putin's totalitarian regime, he's been blacklisted by the state-controlled media and arrested by sham courts, but that's the easy part of what is considered the most dangerous job in the world. In 2020, Navalny was poisoned by a lab-created nerve agent and nearly died. He and his supporters pointed fingers at the Kremlin, who denied any participation. This award-winning documentary, which was released before Putin's invasion of Ukraine, looks at Navalny and the poisoning, and the challenges of fighting Putin. [Trailer]

More recommendations:

For fans of: Beloved comedians, looking at old comedy bits through a modern lens

George Carlin, George Carlin's American Dream George Carlin's Estate/HBO

Year: 2022

Director: Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio

Stars: George Carlin, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr

Genre: Documentary

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 86



This documentary is kind of like a long version of one of those "George Carlin predicted this!" Facebook posts your uncle is always circulating, but in a good, well-crafted way. Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio's film looks at the life of one of the most influential comedians of all time with the goal of re-examining his jokes for our current era. It's filled with famous talking heads from the world of comedy (Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Stephen Colbert, and more) who discuss their hero at length, and uses other funny people like Gillian Jacobs and Megan Stalter to read fan letters and diary entries. Both parts clock in at an intimidating four hours, but it's an interesting spin on the traditional famous person documentary format. [Trailer]

For fans of: M. Night Shyamalan, old-age makeup, bad vacations

Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, Old Universal Pictures

Year: 2021

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Stars: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Rufus Sewell, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 55



You can say many things about M. Night Shyamalan, but no one could ever make the claim that he doesn't fully commit to his ideas. Shyamalan's latest is Old, a horror-adjacent thriller about a vacationing family who discover that the mysteriously secluded beach they're visiting is somehow causing them to age rapidly. With no way off the beach, everyone is powerless to it: The parents, played by Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, are suddenly elderly; the kids (Alex Wolff and Thomasin McKenzie) become teenagers become adults, and I won't spoil too much, but let's just say there's an evil corporation involved. There's also a supporting character named Mid-Sized Sedan. Old is the kind of gonzo, balls-to-the-wall movie we rarely get anymore, with every new occurrence more confoundingly entertaining than the last. I genuinely wish I could see Old for the first time again, and if you can suspend your disbelief a bit, you'll have as great of a time watching it as I did. [Trailer]





The Matrix film series



For fans of: Questioning reality, incredible/hilarious action set pieces, learning about the origins of redpilling

Carrie-Ann Moss and Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Resurrections Murray Close

Year: 1999, 2003, 2004, 2021

Director: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne

Genre: Sci-Fi

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 73, 62, 47, 63



Ever heard of it? All the way back in 1999, the Wachowskis gave us The Matrix, a movie about reality being different than the reality we all think we're living in, and now all these years later, Reddit users have turned "redpilling" into a whole men's rights activism thing. How the world has changed! Despite all that, these movies still rule (even an OK Matrix movie is still a ton of fun to watch), with excellently choreographed fight scenes, and all of them are devoid of all the annoying quippy humor every action movie made today has. The polarizing fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, is very, very different from the first three, but its strangeness and the fact that it exists at all make it a must-watch. [Trailer]

For fans of: Bad detective work, riddles, Nirvana

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, The Batman Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

Year: 2022

Director: Matt Reeves

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Mystery, Crime

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 72



There seem to be two general reactions to The Batman: Either you think it's the greatest Batman movie of all time, or you're totally ambivalent about it. But you'll never know until you watch it! Here, Robert Pattinson dons the big black cape and a whole Hot Topic's worth of black eye makeup to play Bruce Wayne's alter ego. The film follows Batman's hunt for a killer with the peculiar quirk of leaving a trail of cryptic riddles in his wake, uncovering dark secrets about Gotham's history of corruption along the way. Doing an incredible approximation of a New Yawk accent and wearing about 200 layers of prosthetics that rendered him wholly unrecognizable, Colin Farrell steals this movie with his performance as The Penguin, and we'll soon get to see how he holds his own now that HBO Max went ahead and gave him his own spin-off series. [Trailer]

For fans of: Tony Hawk's Twitter account, skateboarding

Tony Hawk and Sam Jones, Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off HBO

Year: 2022

Director: Sam Jones

Stars: Tony Hawk

Genre: Biography, Sport, Documentary

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 74



Tony Hawk, the godfather of skateboarding and getting misrecognized in public, gets a documentary detailing the ups, downs, frontside grinds, and McTwists of his life. The film is at its best when it's examining Hawk's irrepressible drive to figure out a trick — his attempts at landing a 900 give Until the Wheels Fall Off its meaning and heart — and the cost of that drive in his personal life, but the basic recounts of his achievements as a young pro, which take up a good chunk of the first half, are mostly filler. The more interesting stuff happens when friends, family, and former enemies all explain why Tony is a skategod. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Perfectly entertaining rom-coms, supporting Lana Condor

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, Moonshot Bob Mahoney

Year: 2022

Director: Christopher Winterbauer

Stars: Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse, Zach Braff, Michelle Buteau

Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy, Romance

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 60



Lana Condor helped reignite the romantic comedy when she starred in 2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before(plus its two sequels), and while Moonshot will never achieve instant classic status like TATB, it's still worth your time. Set in a future world where Mars has been colonized by humans (stay with me), Condor and Cole Sprouse play college students who sneak aboard a rocket headed for Mars to be united with their significant others. It has a kooky premise that involves Condor and Sprouse's characters pretending to date until they, of course, actually begin to fall for each other, and is overall just a good, fun time. Plus, it's set in space! [Trailer | Review]

For fans of: Big boats, old-fashioned mystery and adventure, all-star casts, having enough champagne to fill the Nile

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile HBO Max

Year: 2022

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Jennifer Saunders, Rose Leslie

Genre: Mystery, Adventure

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 52



Cruises aren't a good idea right now, but you can still get the feelings of big-boat adventures — large terraces overlooking the water, grand ballrooms, floating reverie, MURDER — with Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branaugh's adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous 1937 novel. The mystery film is a whodunnit with a who's who cast, which includes Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, and Branaugh (who does double duty as director). It's an imperfect film, no doubt, but it has an old-fashioned sensibility to it that makes it a great escape from life's doldrums. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Triumphant sports stories, Venus and Serena

King Richard Warner Bros.

Year: 2021

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Stars: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 76



Will Smith won a Best Actor Oscar in this biopic of Richard Williams, father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. He portrays Richard with careful intensity in his dedication to shaping his young daughters' commitment to the sport, doing everything in his power and going to audacious lengths to help push them forward. King Richard goes beyond the confines of a typical movie like this with its dedication to crafting some spectacular tennis scenes, as well as scene-stealing supporting performances from Saniyya Sidney as Venus; Aunjanue Ellis as the sisters' mother, Brandy Price; and Jon Bernthal as Venus' coach. Plus, Beyoncé wrote a power ballad for it. [Trailer]

For fans of: Sand, cinematography, remakes worth a darn

Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Timothée Chalamet, Dune Warner Bros.

Year: 2021

Director: Denis Villenueve

Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac

Genre: Drama, Science-Fiction

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 74



Denis Villenueve's new take on Frank Herbert's science-fiction novel (and David Lynch's "classic" 1984 version) is a stunning film, despite all the browns. The hard sci-fi story follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young royal, as his family is thrust into battle for a planet that is the only source for the most valuable substance in the universe, spice. But you are just watching for the giants worms, right? Dune is back on HBO Max for good after a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max and a 90-day break from HBO Max to boost those box office numbers. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Oscar films, tenderness, slow burns

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura, Drive My Car Janus Films

Year: 2021

Director: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Stars: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura

Genre: Drama

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 91



Adapted from a Haruki Murakami short story, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Oscar-nominated film follows an aging, widowed actor (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who takes a job directing a stage adaptation of Uncle Vanya. He strikes up a curious bond with the young woman (Toko Miura) tasked with chauffeuring him back and forth, and begins to process his grief for his wife through their conversations. Its runtime clocks in at three hours total, but every hauntingly beautiful minute is worth it. [Trailer]

For fans of: Classic musicals, remakes, Spielberg

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, West Side Story Amblin Entertainment

Year: 2021

Director: Steven Spielberg

Stars: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, David Alvarez

Genre: Drama, Musical

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 85



Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is the kind of movie that makes the case that some remakes are good, actually. If you're familiar with the Broadway musical, the 1961 film, or even just Romeo and Juliet, you already get the general idea: In 1957 New York, a young couple fall in deep, sweeping love at first sight, but their burgeoning romance fuels an all-out war between two rival gangs. Yes, Spielberg's film has "I Feel Pretty," "America," and all the iconic Sondheim-Bernstein songs, but it also miraculously breathes new life into a familiar story with poignant updates (it's kind of about gentrification now! The Sharks actually speak to each other in Spanish!) and great performances from Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno, who starred in the original movie and plays a whole new character here. It's a true old school movie musical, the kind of big, exuberant thing that'll make you lean back in your chair and say, "Ah, cinema." [Trailer]

For fans of: Being twee as F, Hollywood's coolest actors

The French Dispatch

Year: 2021

Director: Wes Anderson

Stars: Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Benicio Del Toro, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 74



It's not his best work, but Wes Anderson's die-hard fans won't care. The visual director's 2021 film follows the editor (Anderson staple Bill Murray) of an American newspaper in mid-20th century France and is divided into five vignettes in the form of stories written by his reporters. Each offers different looks and themes, and most importantly, a cast of major Hollywood talent. Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, and more were probably knocking down Anderson's door to find out which sweaters they would be wearing in the film. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Hitchcock for today's age, staying inside, pandemic paranoia

Zoë Kravitz, KIMI HBO Max

Year: 2021

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Stars: Zoë Kravitz

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 78



Zoë Kravitz plays an agoraphobe who works for a tech company with its own digital personal assistant. Her job is to listen to users' failed requests and improve the gadget's artificial intelligence, but when she thinks she hears a murder in one of the recordings, she inadvertently gets involved in the crime. It's a thriller in the vein of Rear Window, but better than it should be thanks to Kravitz and the eye of director Steven Soderbergh. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Video games, Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy Alan Markfield/20th Century Studios

Year: 2021

Director: Shawn Levy

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 62



This special effects-travaganza was one of the biggest box office hits of 2021 — a very weird year at the movies — and got unexpectedly positive reviews from critics who couldn't help but be charmed by Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywood's most likable personas. Reynolds plays Guy, a non-player character in a video game who one day decides to take charge of his destiny and start doing what he feels like. This leads to him helping a gamer/computer programmer named Millie (Jodie Comer) try to take down an evil game company CEO (Taika Waititi) who stole code from her. It's a pleasant, undemanding watch that seems more like a straight-to-streaming movie than a theatrical blockbuster. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Spy jinx, movies that don't require brain activity

Ralph Fiennes, The King's Man Hulu

Year: 2021

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Stars: Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Djimon Hounsou

Genre: Action, Adventure

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 44



After a promising start, The Kingsman films have gotten worse and worse, meaning that The King's Man, the third and most recent film in the franchise, is the worst. Yet audiences still gobble them up because the movies are only here to keep you occupied for a couple hours, and absolutely nothing more. This prequel gussies up the franchise by setting it around WWI as the Kingsman organization is formed after the death of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, and it delivers a decent brain vacation of action and mediocre screenwriting. At the very least, watch to see Charles Dance in a comical mustache. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Bob Odenkirk, regular guys as badass guys

Bob Odenkirk, Nobody

Year: 2021

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Stars: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd

Genre: Action, Thriller

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 64



You know Bob Odenkirk from his role as the sniveling, conniving criminal lawyer Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul, so one thing you'd never expect him to be is an action hero. But in the John Wick-esque thriller Nobody, Odenkirk gets serious, going from mild-mannered family man to ass-kicking machine when his house is robbed. It's a fun movie loaded with violence that proves Odenkirk is a bonafide star who can do more than grovel or con his way out of a situation. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: The circus, sideshow freaks and cons, an A-list cast and A-list sets

Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley Hulu

Year: 2021

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Stars: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 70



Someone somewhere is still eating popcorn they bought while watching Nightmare Alley in the theaters on its mid-December premiere night and yet the movie is already on Hulu. That's not a knock on the quality of Nightmare Alley, the traveling circus film noir from Guillermo del Toro, it's more an indication of the speed of streaming. Bradley Cooper stars as a carnival worker in the 1930s and 1940s who learns to grift the rich and famous from other circus folk, and he's joined by a stellar cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, and David Straitharn. Under del Toro's eye, Nightmare Alley is a sight to behold, a time warp to the shady traveling sideshows and elegant art deco ballrooms of the era when everyone was working some sort of scheme. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: High school, trauma bonding, indie film

Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler, The Fallout HBO Max

Year: 2021

Director: Megan Park

Stars: Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 84



This is one of those indies that people who are super into film festivals have been talking about for months, and now the rest of us finally get to see it. It's about two high school girls — played by Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler — who strike up a bond after surviving a school shooting. The movie is more of an empathetic look at their responses to it than it is about the actual tragedy, which is a refreshing change of pace from movies like this, which typically try to turn their characters into inspiring symbols of resilience. The Fallout is more interested in exploring how these kids get through the day after witnessing something unthinkable. Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen co-star. [Trailer]

For fans of: Matt 'n Ben, medieval times, seeing the same story told several different times

Matt Damon and Adam Driver, The Last Duel 20th Century Studios

Year: 2021

Director: Ridley Scott

Stars: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck

Genre: Drama, Action

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 67



You might've missed The Last Duel when it was released in theaters, but it's actually the better — and much more subtle — of Ridley Scott's two 2021 films (apologies to House of Gucci). Set in medieval France, it's based on the true story of the last trial by combat, which takes place when a knight, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), challenges a squire, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), to a duel after Jean's wife (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques of raping her. The movie is divided into three parts, showing how each character interprets the events of the film differently. Damon and Ben Affleck co-wrote the film with Nicole Holofcener, and Affleck totally steals the movie in a supporting role as the flamboyant Count Pierre d'Alençon. [Trailer]

For fans of: Uncanny prosthetics, biopics, Jesus

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Searchlight Pictures

Year: 2021

Director: Michael Showalter

Stars: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio

Genre: Drama, Biopic

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 55



Jessica Chastain lights up what could've otherwise been a by-the-books biopic of one of the most famous televangelists of all time, Tammy Faye Bakker. It follows the rise and fall of Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim (Andrew Garfield), through the '70s as they created an enormously popular religious broadcast network that was eventually destroyed by a host of scandals. As Bakker, Chastain wears some crazy prosthetics and some even crazier makeup, but she also finds the human being in there that made Bakker such a fascinating cultural figure. [Trailer]

For fans of: Saxophone music, seeing divisive icons in a new light

Kenny G, Listening to Kenny G HBO

Year: 2021

Director: Penny Lane

Stars: Kenny G

Genre: Documentary

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 81



Maybe the words "Kenny" and "G" send chills down your spine, unearthing deep-seated trauma from that time you got stuck in an elevator. That notion isn't ignored in this fun documentary about the curly-locked saxophonist, which not only looks at the legend himself, but also his polarizing position among musicians and normal folk alike. Director Penny Lane uses Kenny G as a jumping-off point for questions about taste, making this more than just a typical music documentary. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Intimate looks at the inner lives of celebrities

DMX: Don't Try to Understand HBO

Year: 2021

Director: Christopher Frierson

Stars: DMX

Genre: Documentary

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 91



It's easy to be skeptical of documentaries about deceased celebrities, especially ones who were as beloved and influential as Earl "DMX" Simmons, but this one stands apart for the fact that the late rapper was actually involved. It follows a year in DMX's life, beginning in early 2019 as he rebuilds his life and career after serving a 12-month sentence in prison. The film contains interviews with DMX and gives a look into his private life, all while examining the impact he had on culture. There's no way to watch a film like this without mourning the artist at its center who died too soon, but it's a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn more about the person DMX was behind the music. [Trailer]

For fans of: Re-do movies, blood, antiheroes

The Suicide Squad Warner Bros.

Year: 2021

Director: James Gunn

Stars: Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 72



Not to be confused with 2016's Suicide Squad (there's no "the" in that one, get it?), James Gunn directs this irreverent superhero movie about a team of villains who are recruited by the government to go to a remote island and destroy an evil starfish. With a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis and over-the-top violence that fits the franchise, it's a big improvement from the first Suicide Squad movie. Once you're done watching it, you can check out HBO Max's spin-off series Peacemaker, which centers on Cena's character. [Trailer]

For fans of: Gorgeous animation, enchanting stories

Spirited Away Studio Ghibli

Year: 2002

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Stars: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Animation

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 96



One of the coolest things about HBO Max is that it's home to the Studio Ghibli collection, putting Hayao Miyazaki's greatest films in one place. Spirited Away is probably his most famous one, having won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It came out in 2001, and all these years later, it remains a stunningly animated, wholly moving film, following a little girl named Chihiro whose parents are turned into pigs by a witch, forcing her to enter the witch's treacherous, mysterious world as she tries to find a way to free her parents. It's an absolutely magical experience, and the perfect gateway to Miyazaki's work. [Trailer]

For fans of: Insane people, Italians

Cher and Nicolas Cage, Moonstruck Sunset Boulevard, Corbis via Getty Images

Year: 1987

Director: Norman Jewison

Stars: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Danny Aiello

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 83



HBO Max has a great Turner Classic Movies catalog, and Moonstruck is just one of many selections to choose from — but personally, I'd say it's one of the best. The 1987 rom-com stars Cher as Loretta Castorini, a disillusioned widow who falls in love with her new fiancé's estranged and erratic brother, Ronnie (Nicolas Cage). Not a single character in this movie acts like a person you'd ever run into in real life, but they're all operating on the same level of craziness, which is what makes it all work so well. It's funny and shamelessly goofy, completed by Cher and Cage's crackling chemistry. [Trailer]

For fans of: Acts of fan service, superhero team-ups, long movies made longer

Henry Cavill, Jason Mamoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Ray Fisher, Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max

Year: 2021

Director: Zack Snyder

Stars: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jared Leto, Jason Momoa

Genre: Drama, Action

Rating: NR

Metacritic score: 54



What else is there to say about Zack Snyder's Justice League? Much like the original 2017 non-Snyder cut, this Justice League follows a team of superheroes, comprised of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), as they attempt to save the world from a powerful supervillain, but this version has new scenes and world-building elements that Joss Whedon's version did not. It's also much longer, clocking in at just over four hours. [Trailer]

For fans of: The wholesome art of kids' TV, Elmo and friends

Jim Henson, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street Sesame Workshop/HBO

Year: 2021

Director: Marilyn Agrelo

Genre: Documentary

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 82



I can't think of a more wholesome time than watching a documentary about how Sesame Street came to be. Back in the '60s, a group of geniuses had the radical idea to make kids' programming educational, which of course ended up becoming one of the most successful and influential TV series of all time. It's fun to see people like Jim Henson and Frank Oz when they were young and totally uncertain about the gamble they were making on this show about friendly puppets. [Trailer]





The Lord of the Rings trilogy



For fans of: Epic fantasies, friendship, dangerous jewelry

Viggo Mortensen, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Warner Bros.

Year: 2001, 2002, 2003

Director: Peter Jackson

Stars: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 92, 87, 94



If HBO Max only had the extended editions of the Lord of the Rings trilogy I would still confidently call it the best streaming service out there. Luckily, it has a lot more stuff than that (clearly), but that doesn't make it any less exciting that we LOTR fans can watch the full versions of Peter Jackson's sprawling, visually stunning adventure series whenever we want. Even if you haven't seen them, you're probably familiar with the general plot: Frodo (Elijah Wood), a hobbit, goes on a quest to destroy the extraordinarily powerful One Ring and the dark lord who made it. Each extended installment clocks in at well over three hours, but HBO Max also has the regular theatrical cuts (which, admittedly, are all about three hours) if you're more of a casual fan. There's no wrong way to watch LOTR. [Trailer]

For fans of: Movies that feel like fever dreams

Annabelle Wallis, Malignant Warner Bros.

Year: 2021

Director: James Wan

Stars: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 51



HBO Max has a big selection of horror movies that includes things like The Shining and the Conjuring series, but I'm choosing to highlight James Wan's frankly batty Malignant to represent them all. It's an audacious, wholly original thrill ride about a woman (Annabelle Wallis) who keeps having visions of people being killed, only to realize the murders are actually happening in real life. I won't spoil anything, but when she eventually learns who the murderer is, it results in one of the wildest horror-action showcases you'll likely ever see. Malignant is a cult classic in the making, and it deserves our respect. [Trailer]

For fans of: Tom Wambsgans, English countrysides, repressed people

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, Pride & Prejudice Focus Features

Year: 2005

Director: Joe Wright

Stars: Kiera Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen

Genre: Drama, Romance

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 82



Before he was TV's saddest man, Matthew Macfadyen starred in the best Jane Austen film adaptation of all time. (Yeah, I said it! I'm not afraid!) Joe Wright directs this version of the classic story, where the headstrong Elizabeth Bennett (Keira Knightley) meets Mr. Darcy (Macfadyen), whose deep-set emotional repression complicates their fledgling connection. You haven't lived until you've seen Tom Wambsgans flex his hand. Is Pride & Prejudice mostly a story about a bunch of people going to each other's houses? Absolutely. Is that part of what makes it so good? Duh. [Trailer]