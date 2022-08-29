3 Major Things We Need to See in Wednesday's Big Brother in Wake of the #KKKyle Controversy

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Big Brother Season 24's live feeds up to Aug. 29.]

Viewers of Big Brother Season 24's live feeds know that a lot happened on Sunday, Aug. 28. In the past few weeks since 16 new players entered the Big Brother house on July 6, the hashtags #KKKyle and #StopProtectingKyle have trended on Twitter in response to houseguest Kyle Capener's comments about this season's contestants of color — and what many live feeders have viewed as CBS' omission of these comments in the weekly episodes. On Sunday, contestants Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes — both of whom are white, and are the people Kyle made his comments to — shared what Kyle said with the rest of the Big Brother house. What followed were conversations that spanned hours in total, then the live feeds were cut for hours.

The next episode of Big Brother does not air until Wednesday, Aug. 31, and while the 60-minute broadcast time constraint will inevitably shorten many of the conversations from Aug. 28, here's what we believe needs to be shown to more accurately depict Kyle's racist comments and the house's response to it.

More of What Kyle Said in the Past

The Big Brother Season 24 episodes aired so far have mostly omitted Kyle's comments. Here's some background for the season: A few weeks in, an alliance called The Leftovers formed consisting of Kyle, Michael, Brittany, Taylor Hale, Joseph Abdin, Matthew Turner, and Monte Taylor. The group has dominated competitions and eliminated houseguests who were outside of their alliance for consecutive weeks. But while some in the alliance hoped to make it to the Final 7 together, others wanted to take the first shot at those within the alliance. Last week, Kyle exposed the Leftovers to his showmance, Alyssa Snider, and Head of Household Terrance Higgins. Then Kyle and Turner decided to turn on Joseph. They formed a new alliance named the Afterparty with Alyssa and Terrance, and Joseph was evicted. This week, Turner won Head of Household and both he and Kyle hoped to backdoor Michael (made impossible by Michael winning the Power of Veto.)

But targeting Michael was not always Kyle's plan. A few weeks ago, Kyle approached Michael and Brittany with the idea of working together because, in his mind, the players of color were working together. "I can't get over the fact that Joseph, Monte, and Taylor have extremely strong connections with Indy, Terrance, and Jasmine," Kyle told Michael. "It looks very similar to the Cookout." The Cookout is the all-Black alliance in Big Brother Season 23 that brought about the historic win of Xavier Prather. Though the Leftovers initially started with a smaller group called the Pound consisting of Kyle, Joseph, Monte, and Turner — and though Taylor has had closer relationships with Michael and Brittany for much of the game — Kyle thought there was a divide based on race in the Leftovers.

"They've all expressed why they're in this game," Kyle said in the live feeds about Joseph, Monte, Taylor, Indy, Terrance, and Jasmine. "Joseph, more Middle Eastern representation on TV. Indy, there's never been a Brazilian contestant or winner." Though Joseph and Indy are not Black, Kyle included them in his speculations about a Cookout-like group forming. While suggesting that the players of color were working together, Kyle also made the case for himself, Michael, Brittany, Turner, and Alyssa to jointly move forward in the game. Though he did not explicitly say it would be an all-white alliance, all the members he suggested to align with are white.

Kyle Capener, Big Brother Season 24 CBS

Michael and Brittany's conversations with Monte, Taylor, Alyssa, and Turner

That brings us to Aug. 28, when Michael and Brittany decided they want to share Kyle's comments with other houseguests. At this time, Turner had put Taylor and Brittany on the block for eviction, and Michael planned to use the Power of Veto on Brittany. Because of this move, Turner would be required to make a replacement nominee. Michael and Brittany both wanted Kyle out of the house, so their decision to expose his apparent proposal of an all-white alliance at this particular time also faced significant backlash from live feeds viewers. Both players had the conversations with Kyle more than a week ago, yet waited until now to share them with the rest of the house.

Michael and Brittany first talked to Monte and Taylor about Kyle's comments, but this conversation happened off-camera. Their next conversation on the subject, with Alyssa, was shown on the feeds. "It was the assumptions about all of the people of color coming together," Michael said. He later added, "Without saying the five white people need to stick together, [Kyle] is saying us five need to stick together without putting that label on it. It was very clear the insinuation." Alyssa said she wanted to make it "very clear" that she would not want to be a part of an all-white alliance, and that Kyle had not made similar comments about the contestants of color to her.

Michael also spoke with Turner, and was later joined by Brittany in the room. "Kyle had pitched to me — explicitly, the term I'm going to use he never specifically used — but basically pitched to me an all-white alliance," Michael said. "The Cookout last year, they all had a unifying goal, and that's what brought them together, and I see that's what's happening and they're going to pull in the other — basically naming the players of color in the game," Michael continued, recalling what Kyle had said. Turner said the new information was uncomfortable and "not okay."

What happened after Kyle exited the Diary Room and live feeds were down

Alyssa eventually told Kyle what Michael and Brittany said to her. "A race thing is what they're pitching I was saying?" Kyle replied. He told her this is "bigger than game" and the situation could ruin his life. "I will leave the game if this is what they're pitching," he said. Kyle proceeded to go to the Diary Room and told the show's producers he needed to speak with them. After a while, the live feeds returned and Kyle was seen in the house. He asked where Michael was and seemingly went to speak with him, but the live feeds did not follow him after his question.

After Kyle exited the Diary Room, there were multiple instances when feeds were cut after a contestant mentioned Kyle. Based on the conversations the following day, it seems as if a house meeting happened where Kyle addressed his comments. Monte told Terrance that Kyle said "in front of the living room 'I think my thoughts were rooted in race.'" We are hoping that a significant portion of Wednesday's episode will be dedicated to Kyle's words in the living room, and the conversations that took place when feeds were cut the evening of Aug. 28. Kyle also became the replacement nominee after Michael used the Power of Veto on Brittany, and it's undeniable that the timing of this reveal benefited Michael and Brittany's Big Brother game.

Big Brother's next episode airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS. The live feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.