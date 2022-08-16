Join or Sign In
Who is coming back to the BAU?
Two years after we said goodbye to the BAU team in Criminal Minds after getting canceled at CBS, the series is getting a reboot exclusively for streaming. While talk of a revival was spinning around in the rumor mill for a while now, it was very much like your last weak relationship — on again and off again. But now, Paramount+ recently confirmed it's placed a series order for a new Criminal Minds show for the platform, and crime drama fans everywhere can't wait to hear more.
Details are expected to come trickling in over the next few months, and we'll be right here to report on them. For now, here's everything we know about the series reboot so far.
Wheels up! Paramount+ put out an official press release confirming the revival which is scheduled to start production this month. The show order is for a 10-episode series to stream exclusively on Paramount+, with Erica Messer returning as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.
"The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+," said Nicole Clemens, Paramount+'s President of Original Scripted Series. "Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences."
No word on an official release date yet, but we'll fill in the details as they happen.
This fresh new series will pick up where the original left off and is set in post-Covid-19 times. Unlike the cable TV show, the streaming version will follow one storyline across the whole season, instead of a new case in each episode. The official logline says the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers will come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.
Casting
It just wouldn't be the same without the familiar faces that we came to know and love on our screen for 15 years, so luckily most of them will be back for the reboot. Actors returning include Joe Mantegna as Senior Agent David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Agent JJ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Kirsten Vangsness as Technical Analyst Penelope Garcia, and Paget Brewster as Unit Chief Emily Prentiss. Paramount+ indicates new cast members will also be joining the new series, but no names have been released yet.
Notably missing from the OG cast list is Matthew Gray Gubler who has not been confirmed yet, and fans are already showing disappointment at the prospect of him not returning to the show as Dr. Spencer Reid. We'll see if he actually comes back or not.
Unfortunately, this case file is still in the early stages and doesn't have any accompanying materials yet. Check back for updates.
So far, no photos have been released yet. But leave it to Joe Mantegna (aka David Rossi) to give us a sneak peak over on Twitter of what's going behind the scenes:
Paget Brewster also shared a pic of Prentiss' new look, and promises a sassier-no filter boss of the BAU. If you have a problem with the extra gray hairs, tell someone that isn't Brewster.
The Criminal Minds reboot will be available to stream on Paramount+. In the meantime, you can stream all original 15 seasons on Paramount+, with 12 seasons available on Netflix.