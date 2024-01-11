The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best television shows that came out between the beginning of June 2022 and the end of May 2023. That means that with the ceremony's delay — due to the actors and writers strikes — from its usual fall window to the beginning of 2024, we could be handing out awards to shows that are over a year and a half old. The Old Man, which came out in June 2022 and is up for two awards, including Best Actor in a Drama Series for Jeff Bridges, will truly live up to its name.

But maybe the delay just gave us more time to reflect on the shows that were nominated. Did HBO's Succession really deserve its 27 Emmy nominations, a number that leads all shows? Was HBO's The Last of Us worthy of all 24 of its nominations? What about HBO's The White Lotus, which is nominated 23 times? (Spoiler alert: HBO is about to have a great night.) All three will be duking it out in the Drama Series categories, with Succession considered the bettor's favorite at this point. But with recency bias non-existent this awards cycle, maybe truly deserving winners will emerge. (Ahem, Better Call Saul.)

On the comedy side, expect Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Hulu's The Bear to take turns in most of the categories. Netflix's Beef and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which are on opposite sides of the spectrum of show title efficiency, will compete with Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six and FX's Fleishman Is in Trouble in the Limited Series categories.

Anthony Anderson hosts the event for the first time, and with Jo Koy's recently panned job at the Golden Globes, he's looking pretty solid! Good timing, Anthony, you got this.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be televised live on Fox.

Here's the list of the major 2023 Emmy nominations. Winners from the Creative Arts Emmys are noted.

Jennifer Coolidge, Steven Yeun, Ayo Edibiri Fabio Lovino/HBO; Netflix; Chuck Hodes/FX

Best Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO/Max) - Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) - Christopher Storer

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) - Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two (HBO/Max) - Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Andor (Disney+) - Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer

Better Call Saul (AMC) - Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul (AMC) - Peter Gould

The Last of Us (HBO/Max) - Craig Mazin

Succession (HBO/Max) - Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus (HBO/Max) - Mike White

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix) - Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island (Hulu) - Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX) - Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey (Hulu) - Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm (Prime Video) - Janine Nabers, Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Al Yankovic, Eric Appel

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Andor (Disney+) - Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - Dearbhla Walsh

The Last of Us (HBO/Max) - Peter Hoar

Succession (HBO/Max) - Andrij Parekh

Succession (HBO/Max) - Mark Mylod

Succession (HBO/Max) - Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus (HBO/Max) - Mike White

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO/Max) - Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) - Christopher Storer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) - Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) - Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Declan Lowney

Wednesday (Netflix) - Tim Burton

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix) - Lee Sung Jin

Beef (Netflix) - Jake Schreier

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Carl Franklin

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX) - Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton

Prey (Hulu) - Dan Trachtenberg

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Best Reality Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Animated Program

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

WINNER: The Simpsons (Fox)

Best Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Best Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

WINNER: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Awkwafina is Hangin' with Grandma (Comedy Central)

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training (AMC)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)

Best Game Show

Family Feud (ABC)

WINNER: Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

That's My Jam (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Best Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Best Variety Special (Prerecorded)

WINNER: Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Lizzo: Live in Concert (HBO/Max)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)

WINNER: RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Best Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)

Steve Harvey (Family Feud)

Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)

WINNER: Keke Palmer (Password)

Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

WINNER: Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

WINNER: Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

WINNER: Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

WINNER: Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

WINNER: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

WINNER: The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned or Devoted? (PBS)

Aftershock (Hulu)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

WINNER: The Territory (National Geographic)

For a full list of Emmy nominations, head to the official Emmys web site.