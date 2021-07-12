2021 Emmy Awards: How to Watch, Host, Nominees and Everything You Need to Know

Emmys Getty Images

You may be thinking about summer barbecues and pool parties, but for TV fans it is peak Emmys season. Voting is already underway for the 2021 Emmy Awards, and with the nominees being announced on July 13, the pressure only gets tougher for Emmy-seeking TV shows.

As we all try to return to some semblance of normal, awards shows are starting to come back in their original form: with an in-person red carpet and an in-person ceremony. The BET Awards recently had their show with guests at socially distanced tables inside the venue. As the Emmy Awards aren't until mid-September, here's hoping we'll be able to enjoy a regular red carpet filled with our favorite TV stars wearing beautiful clothes. Wouldn't it be nice to sit back and make snarky comments at the fashion parade?

TV Guide will keep you updated as we learn more about the details of the upcoming show. Here's what we know so far.

Host

CBS has tapped Cedric the Entertainer to host the 2021 Emmy Awards. The comedian made the announcement on Twitter and joked that he gets to host even though he's not a Jimmy (both Jimmy Kimmel and Fallon have hosted the show in the past, as well as Late Late Show host James Corden)

When Are the Emmys?

The ceremony will take place Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

Where To Watch

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards show will be broadcast in the U.S. by CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Nominated?

Emmy Voting closed June 28 and Emmy nominations will be announced July 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT. Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the Emmy-winning father-daughter duo, will team up to announce the nominations.

Presenters

No word yet on the talent line-up for presenters. After the nominations are announced, we'll probably hear more about who will be presenting the awards.