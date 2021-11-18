Join or Sign In
Find out how the Duttons arrived in Montana
If you are aching for more Yellowstone, your prayers are being answered in the first spin-off from the hit Paramount Network series. 1883, also from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, will explore the Dutton family past by following the 19th-century Duttons who first made the trek to Montana to settle the ranch that is leading to all of that drama on the flagship series. The prequel series stars Sam Elliott and country super couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, both of whom will be playing the Dutton ancestors.
Fans are already champing at the bit for the new series, which will stream on Paramount+. We know this much: Expect wide-open spaces, big blue skies, and plenty of struggles for the folks of 1883, who are trying to stay alive and thrive as they head from Texas to Montana. From the newly announced premiere date to the exciting cast, here's what we know so far about 1883.
Just weeks before the series is set to debut on Paramount+, the full cast was revealed with 14 new actors announced to be part of the first season. Their names and full character descriptions are below.
Audie Rick will play young 'John Dutton Sr.'
Marc Rissmann will play 'Josef', a European immigrant who is married to 'Risa', who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.
Eric Nelsen will play 'Ennis', a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women, and children north to find a home.
James Landry Hébert will play 'Wade', a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.
Dawn Olivieri will play 'Claire', a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.
Emma Malouff will play 'Mary Abel,' the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.
Alex Fine will play 'Grady', an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.
Gratiela Brancusi will play 'Noemi', a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.
Anna Fiamora will play 'Risa', a young immigrant woman who is married to 'Josef' and joins the traveling camp to move west.
Amanda Jaros will play 'Alina' a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.
Nichole Galicia will play 'Guinevere', a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.
Stephanie Nur will play 'Melodi', a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.
Noah Le Gros will play 'Colton', a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.
Martin Sensmeier will play 'Sam', a Comanche Native-American Warrior.
Mark your calendar: 1883 will premiere Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+.
Billy Bob Thornton is the latest star to join the hotly anticipated prequel. All we know is his character's name: Marshal Jim Courtright. We can't wait to see how he'll interact with Sam Elliott's Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the massive task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. Country superstars and real-life power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family.
Deadline reported in August that Isabel May (Alexa & Katie) will play Elsa, the Duttons' eldest daughter. LaMonica Garrett (The Terminal List) is joining the cast as Shea Brennan's (Elliott) right-hand man as Brennan tackles the difficult job of leading a wagon train caravan into hostile territory toward a better life in Montana.
Here's what we know: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana.
A tantalizing teaser trailer for 1883 premiered during the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone and gave us a much better idea of what to expect from the upcoming series. Series star Isabel May (whom the trailer says the show is introducing, but she's already got a Netflix series and a recurring role on Young Sheldon under her belt) narrates the emotional trailer that sees the Duttons on their voyage to Montana and teases all the things you'd expect from a late-19th-century Western: Civil War flashbacks, manifest destiny, wagon caravans, cowboys, and cattle.
A teaser trailer for 1883 was released to first announce the series in early 2021.