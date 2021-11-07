Join or Sign In
The Duttons are arriving in Montana
If you feel like there isn't enough Yellowstone in your life, don't worry! The Dutton family ranch origin story is coming to Paramount+ in December 2021. Titled 1883, the prequel series stars Sam Elliot and country super couple Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. The latter two play Dutton ancestors who travel to Montana to settle the land that becomes the Dutton ranch and the source of all the drama on the flagship series. And it looks like the drama was intense when the Duttons first showed up in Montana too. 1883 is the brainchild by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who will also direct the pilot episode.
Fans are already champing at the bit for the new series, which will stream on Paramount+. We know this much: expect wide-open spaces, big blue skies, and plenty of struggles for the folks of 1883, who are trying to stay alive and thrive as they head from Texas to Montana. From the newly announced premiere date to the exciting cast, here's what we know so far about 1883.
A tantalizing teaser trailer for 1883 premiered during the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone and gave us a much better idea of what to expect from the upcoming series. Series star Isabel May (who the trailer says the show will introduce but she's already got a Netflix series and a recurring role on Young Sheldon under her belt) narrates the emotional trailer that sees the Duttons on their voyage to Montana and teases all the things you expect from a late-nineteenth-century western: Civil War flashbacks, manifest destiny, wagon caravans, cowboys, and cattle.
Mark your calendar: 1883 will premiere Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+.
Billy Bob Thornton is the latest star to join the hotly anticipated prequel. All we know is his character's name: Marshal Jim Courtright. We can't wait to see how he'll interact with Sam Elliott's Shea Brennan.
A couple of new cast members have joined 1883, Deadline reported on Aug. 24. Isabel May (Alexa & Katie) will play Elsa, the Duttons' eldest daughter. LaMonica Garrett (The Terminal List) is joining the cast as Shea Brennan's (Sam Elliott) right-hand man as Brennan tackles the difficult job of leading a wagon train caravan into hostile territory toward a better life in Montana.
Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott will star as Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the massive task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. Country superstars and real-life power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family.
Here's what we know: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land -- Montana.
A teaser trailer for 1883 was released to first announce the series.
