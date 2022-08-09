10 Shows Like Billions to Watch While You Wait for Season 7

Paul Giamatti, Billions Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Showtime's finance drama Billions will be back for Season 7, having successfully navigated a reset in Season 6 following the departure of Damian Lewis as co-main character Bobby Axelrod and the promotion of Corey Stoll to the role of billionaire nemesis to crusading prosecutor Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti). Even without Axe, Billions stayed Billions, thanks to its intricate plotting, distinctive dialogue, and terrific supporting cast led by Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, and David Costabile. Season 7 is slated to air in 2023, when it will officially become Showtime's longest-running current drama series.

While you wait for Billions to come back, you might want to check out some other great, Billions-esque shows. Because while there's nothing exactly like Billions, there are a number of shows that have something Billions about them, whether it's a focus on the one percent of the one percent, twisty legal and financial dealmaking and double-crossing, or a willingness to be unabashedly fun in a way you don't often see from prestige dramas. Take a break from options trading on Robinhood and watch these shows like Billions.

Matthias Brandt, King of Stonks Netflix

This rollicking dramedy with a meme-inspired title ("stonks go up!") is a German take on the trendy white collar crime limited series subgenre. Similar to how early Billions drew inspiration from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's investigation of hedge fund kingpin Steve Cohen, King of Stonks tells a story inspired by but not directly based on the rise and fall of WireCard AG, a payments processing company accused of fraud. In the satirical series, the two leaders of a fintech startup called CableCash do all kinds of unethical and illegal stuff to get their company to the moon, including bending the truth, outright fraud, and doing business with the shadiest of characters. Sounds familiar, right? Like Billions, it's the kind of fun, Wolf of Wall Street-influenced show where you root for the main characters to get what's coming to them

Kyle Chandler and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Elizabeth Morris/SHOWTIME

This based-on-a-true-story limited series is like a Silicon Valley version of Billions that's about real people instead of characters inspired by real people. It comes from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and Billions executive producer Beth Schacter and tracks the meteoric rise and calamitous fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an unethical man who built a huge company in his image, only to lose control of that company when the liabilities created by his personality became too great. Since it comes from the Billions team and covers similar big-money, low-morals terrain, it feels a lot like Billions. It has the same kind of rapid-fire, reference-heavy dialogue delivered by great actors having the time of their lives.

Brian Cox, Succession Macall B. Polay/HBO

Succession is the show on this list that's most like Billions that isn't actually made by Billions producers, though it is more of a comedy and much more critical of the ultra-wealthy than Billions, which sometimes leans closer to lifestyle porn, especially in the earlier seasons when Bobby was at his Bobbiest. HBO's masterful series follows the Roys, a family that controls a global media empire that's loosely inspired by the Murdochs of Fox. Patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is old but still as ruthless and cruel as ever, and he plays his children against each other as they fight for their father's favor and a chance to be named his successor. It checks all the Billions boxes of opulence, backstabbing, and operatic swearing.

Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, The Good Fight Elizabeth Fisher©2021 Paramount+, Inc.

The Good Wife's streaming spin-off The Good Fight is the only show that gives Billions a run for its money in terms of pure elevated entertainment value. It stars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, an attorney who fights for liberal causes. But unlike Billions' Chuck Rhoades, who uses the prosecutorial powers of his office for score-settling and personal aggrandizement, Diane's heart is in the right place. The Good Fight has crackling, intelligent dialogue that doesn't take itself too seriously, just like Billions. The Good Fight and Billions seem like they would have many guest stars in common, but only one person has appeared on both shows, which is shocking to me. Shoutout to character actor and podcasting pioneer Kevin Pollak.

Rose Byrne and Glenn Close, Damages Craig Blankenhorn/FX

This FX legal thriller that ran from 2007 to 2012 feels like a direct influence on Billions. Both shows featured season-long cases, slick dialogue, precise plotting, thrilling twists, and a symbiotic rivalry between its two lead characters, Patty Hewes (Glenn Close), a ruthless high-powered lawyer, and Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne), her protégée. That relationship sounds like Chuck and Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis), but it's also like Axe and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), his most brilliant and independent employee. Also like Billions, which has featured appearances from heavies like John Malkovich and Mary-Louise Parker, Damages had an extremely accomplished supporting cast, and welcomed folks like Timothy Olyphant, Ted Danson, Lily Tomlin, and Marcia Gay Harden over the course of its run.

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath Greg Lewis/Amazon

Amazon's Goliath is the legal thriller equivalent to its popular cop show Bosch, and like Billions, it offers up entertaining legal chicanery in an elevated package. Billy Bob Thornton starred (the show ended in 2021) as Billy McBride, a brilliant but down-on-his-luck, alcoholic attorney who tries to get redemption for his past of representing crooks and scoundrels by fighting now for truth and justice. Billy Bob Thornton is the same kind of high-caliber actor as the stars of Billions, and the supporting cast was incredibly stacked, with William Hurt, Molly Parker, Mark Duplass, David Cross, and Dennis Quaid popping up throughout the show's four seasons.

Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, Suits Ian Watson/USA Network

Like Billions, Suits is about two dudes (one rich) behaving badly but being very charismatic about it. It starred Gabriel Macht as the arrogant but oh-so charming lawyer Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams as his protégé Mike Ross, who's a brilliant attorney but secretly never went to law school. Hey, Bobby Axelrod only went to Hofstra. The crown jewel of USA's "Blue Skies" era, Suits is a little lighter and more episodic than Billions, but it's a well-written and well-acted piece of legalistic entertainment.

Jared Kushner, Dirty Money Netflix

If you're like me, part of why you enjoy Billions is that it triggers your self-righteous anger about white-collar crime. If that's the case, this documentary series gives you that feeling straight, without laundering it through Bobby Axelrod's charisma. Executive-produced by Alex Gibney, America's foremost chronicler of corporate malfeasance, Dirty Money investigates scams, fraud, and corruption, with episodes on Jared Kushner's real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal, and HSBC laundering money for drug cartels, among many other infuriating financial crimes. Billions treats insider trading as an unsavory but normal part of doing business, but Dirty Money will remind you how criminal it actually is. Chuck is a pain, but he's right to want to put Bobby Axelrod in prison!

David Jonsson, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Harry Lawtey, Sagar Radia, and Myha'la Herrold, Industry Amanda Searle/HBO

Maybe not quite Billions, but this drama about the finance world and those who strive to make it in it could at least be called Millions. Industry approaches the world of high-stakes money-making from a slightly different angle, though. It doesn't focus on the titans and regulators, it follows a group of fresh recruits trying to earn a full-time job at a prestigious London investment bank where it's not uncommon to spend the night at your desk or sacrifice your dignity to get that crucial edge to move up the ladder. And at night, you party. Hard. It's got the same intense, over-the-top energy that Billions has, only with a younger cast that can handle being put through the wringer. -Tim Surette

Don Cheadle and Regina Hall, Black Monday Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME

This is the show least like Billions on the list, but this comedy shares a fixation on financial malfeasance and a willingness to take things very far in the name of entertainment. Don Cheadle stars as Maurice Monroe, an unscrupulous Wall Street stockbroker riding high in the cocaine '80s, until the titular market crash of the title. Black Monday ran for three seasons before being officially canceled earlier this year.





