Join or Sign In

No Hanes bra needed here! Jennifer Love Hewitt (Melinda Gordon, Ghost Whisperer) shows off her famous cleavage in this retro, bandeau-tie sundress, detailed with just a whisper of garden-inspired pattern.
2 of 6 Monty Brinton/CBS
bestdressed-tv-harris2
The poster boy for flawless suits, How I Met Your Mother's Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) stands out in a crowd in this reverse-pattern tie/shirt combo. So good, we could hardly wait for it.
3 of 6 Carin Baer/AMC
bestdressed-tv-hendricks3
What a peach. Joan Holloway, Mad Men's steno-pool queen (Christina Hendricks), makes her mark in this warm apricot blouse with front tie and charming side button detail. Her hair and lipstick make perfect accessories.
4 of 6 Ron Tom/ABC
bestdressed-tv-mcbride4
There's nothing fishy about this Cod's wardrobe. Pushing Daisies' Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) sports a whimsical mix of patterns and textures, from no-nonsense tweed to rustic sweater-vest to brilliant fuchsia florals. So perfect, he's untouchable!
5 of 6 Eric Liebowitz/The CW
bestdressed-tv-meester5
Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) may be a Manhattan debutante, but she's a wardrobe rebel in this unexpected pairing of velvet blazer, ribbon belt and tailored short-shorts. And we love those traffic-stopping red tights!
6 of 6 Randy Tepper/Showtime
bestdressed-tv-martin6
Californication's aspiring rock-and-roller Becca Moody (Madeleine Martin) stays true to her goth self even while wearing this very feminine, tween-appropriate dual-layered dress with lacy cap sleeves. Who says you can't wear black to a wedding