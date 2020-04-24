While it is true that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is the heartwarming gem of a TV show we need in these trying times, TV Guide has a sneak peek at Sunday's episode that will probably make you a bit emotional. After Mitch's (Peter Gallagher) recent downturn in health, the Clarkes are starting to make some serious (and heartbreaking) decisions about the future.

In Sunday's episode, the Clarkes will begin planning Mitch's inevitable funeral. Comedy director and Zoey's executive producer Paul Feig steps in to guest star in the episode (which also features a drop-in from Broadway legend Bernadette Peters) as a funeral director who wants to help the Clarkes plan the best possible farewell for Mitch.

Feig's character has the best intentions, but when he starts talking about "Gold Deluxe Packages" and on-hand poets that can write haikus or dirty limericks for Mitch's eulogy, it becomes apparent that the whole situation is overwhelming for Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) and her children. It turns out that trying to plan for the future without the family patriarch is even harder than they imagined.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC.