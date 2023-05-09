Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Explain Beth and Rip's Deep Love in Exclusive Clip

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Between the unknowns of murder attempts, the struggles for power, and even the question of the hit TV franchise's future, Yellowstone's drama — both on and off camera — thrives on uncertainty. But there's one thing in Yellowstone we're absolutely sure of: the love between Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).

The lovebirds' coupling is anything but traditional — it's an open relationship between two people with vastly different lifestyles and preferences — but few TV partners know each other better than Rip and Beth know each other, and at the end of the day, despite everything that happens between credits, you know they're going to end up together.

In an exclusive clip from the bonus features of the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 DVD and Blu-ray set, which is out today, Reilly explains how the two characters make it work. "The underpinning of what Beth and Rip have [is] their total devotion to each other as who they are," Reilly says. "He doesn't want to change her, she doesn't want to change him. I think that's a really beautiful quality to see in a couple."

Reilly goes on to talk about her favorite scene from the season and what it means for the relationship between Rip and Beth. "That's real, deep love."

