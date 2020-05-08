Some of WrestleMania's most iconic moments happened before wrestlers even stepped inside the ring. Who could forget the Macho Man Randy Savage's royally epic entrance during WrestleMania IX? Or Shawn Michaels descending from the rafters at WrestleMania XII? The Undertaker blew us away at WrestleMania XX with a haunting arrival that featured the late Paul Bearer leading a dark parade of cloaked minions carrying fiery torches that signaled the Deadman's return. These entrances are impressive, but what if you could see all the work that went into bringing those memorable moments to life?

In an exclusive sneak peek at the WWE docu-series The Undertaker: The Last Ride, viewers get a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Undertaker's dramatic WrestleMania 33 arrival, which saw him slow-walk to the ring in his signature floor-length coat and hat. The video, featuring footage from rehearsals that took place the night before, showcased the Phenom's attention to detail as he put the finishing touches on that unforgettable stroll.

The Undertaker on His Search for the Perfect Final Match in WWE's The Last Ride

The Last Ride is an intimate look at the later years of the Undertaker's storied wrestling career as he battles fatigue, lingering injuries, and mental roadblocks. The docuseries features interviews with those who know him best including wife Michelle McCool, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and many more.

The first episode, which premieres Sunday, May 10 on the WWE Network immediately following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, focuses on the Undertaker's grapple with his own morality as he approached what was believed to be the last match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Plus, the episode will explore the emotional toll taken when Brock Lesnar broke his 21-year undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30.

The Undertaker: The Last Ride premieres Sunday, May 10 at 10/9c on the WWE Network.